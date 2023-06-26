ICCL says “last minute” amendments to bill aim to “muzzle” critics of DPC

Amendments to the Courts and Civil Law Bill 2022, aimed to create “confidential” processes for data protection investigations, would “gag people from speaking about how Big Tech firms or public bodies are misusing their data”, according to the Irish Council for Civil Rights

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties has strongly criticised proposed new confidentiality provisions in Data Protection Commission investigations, audits, complaints and inquiries.

The new measures, proposed as amendments to a Justice bill would “gag people from speaking… about how Big Tech firms or public bodies are misusing their data”, the ICCL has claimed.

The organisation described the provisions, proposed as amendments to the Courts and Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022, as “last minute” and claimed that they “will make it impossible for journalists to properly report on Ireland’s GDPR supervision of Big Tech firms that have their European headquarters here, including Google, Meta, Apple, Microsoft, and TikTok”.

The bill proposes to make information “confidential” when it is ”information given in confidence and on the understanding that it will be treated by the Commission as confidential and where the disclosure of such information would be likely to prejudice the giving to the Commission of further information by the person or information by another person”.

A spokesperson the Department of Justice, which is overseeing the bill, told the Irish Independent that the move is intended to prevent investigations being procedurally tainted by undue information disclosure that gives those being investigated the legal means to challenge the investigation or the decision.

“Amendments are to ensure that the investigation of breaches of GDPR can be investigated effectively and fairly so that robust sanctions can be applied and the privacy of EU citizens protected.” said the spokesperson.

"Breaches of confidentiality during an investigation can undermine the ability to effectively regulate data processors and allow breaches to go unsanctioned. While the amendment does permit the Commission to direct that information is not to be disclosed, it must identify the specific information and the specific reasons by reference to the definition of confidential information.”

The spokesperson also took issue with the description of the amendments as “last minute”.

“The intention to bring forward an amendment to the confidentiality provisions of the Data Protection Act 2018, was highlighted to Dail Eireann at Second Stage in October 2022 and Committee Stage in November 2022,” the spokesperson said.

“It does not impact on media reporting or on the GDPR and the obligations on the DPC under that GDPR. For clarity, nothing in this amendment would prevent a complainant from speaking out about the nature of their data privacy complaint or that a complaint had been made to the Data Protection Commission.”

However, the ICCL’s senior fellow, Dr Johnny Ryan, said that the move was the latest in a series of missteps that have failed to reform the DPC.

“Justice should be done in public,” said Johnny Ryan, senior fellow at the ICCL. “The DPC should be holding public GDPR hearings, as the Supreme Court's Zalewski Decision makes clear. Instead, the Government is attempting to make DPC decision making even more opaque.

“Ireland's enforcement of the GDPR against Big Tech, and how it upholds the data rights of everyone in Europe, should not be the subject of eleventh-hour amendments inserted during the end-of-term legislative rush.

“We ask the Government why it wants to do this? And why has it attempted to do so in a last-minute amendment that evades proper scrutiny?”