I love the EU - but we were right to back Apple

Adrian Weckler

If we had let Apple go it alone, the Government could have orchestrated the biggest lose-lose situation in decades, writes Adrian Weckler

Apple CEO Tim Cook has €13bn reasons to be happy after the European General Court ruled Ireland had not shown an unfair tax advantage to Apple Expand

I remember Apple chief executive Tim Cook's voice rising in anger on the phone.

It was 2016, just hours after the European Commission had ruled that Ireland had showed an unfair tax advantage to Apple.

Cook's company had been ordered by Margrethe Vestager to pay €13bn in back taxes.