| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I asked ChatGPT about Roald Dahl and it lied to me

Marc Burrows

AI chatbot tools like ChatGPT are fantastically useful, but they have a big, dangerous hole in the middle: they make things up

Children's author Roald Dahl. Passages of text in some new editions of Dahl's books have been updated to have 'offensive' language removed. Photo: PA Expand
AI chatbot ChatGPT can have human-like conversations using cutting-edge machine learning algorithms. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Children's author Roald Dahl. Passages of text in some new editions of Dahl's books have been updated to have 'offensive' language removed. Photo: PA

Children's author Roald Dahl. Passages of text in some new editions of Dahl's books have been updated to have 'offensive' language removed. Photo: PA

AI chatbot ChatGPT can have human-like conversations using cutting-edge machine learning algorithms. Photo: Reuters

AI chatbot ChatGPT can have human-like conversations using cutting-edge machine learning algorithms. Photo: Reuters

/

Children's author Roald Dahl. Passages of text in some new editions of Dahl's books have been updated to have 'offensive' language removed. Photo: PA

While writing an article about the Roald Dahl estate modernising the author’s work, I decided to try using ChatGPT for some help with the research.

The app, developed by tech firm OpenAI, uses artificial intelligence to answer questions and complete text-based tasks.

Most Watched

Privacy