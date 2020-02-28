Huawei selects France for €1bn European plant

Expansion: Huawei chairman Liang Hua announced the plans for the new plant. Photo: JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Huawei will build its first European manufacturing plant in France, the chairman said yesterday, as the Chinese telecoms giant seeks to ease worldwide concerns stoked by US charges that Beijing could use its equipment for spying.

Liang Hua said Huawei, the world's biggest producer of telecoms equipment, would invest €200m in the first phase of setting up the mobile base station plant. He said it would create 500 jobs.

Huawei, which denies its equipment poses a security risk, is at the centre of a storm pitting the US against China over 5G, the next-generation mobile technology.

"This site will supply the entire European market, not just France's," Mr Liang told a news conference. "Our group's activities are worldwide and for this we need a global industrial footprint."

5G technology is expected to deliver a huge leap in the speed and capacity of communications, and an exponential spike in connections between the billions of devices, from smart fridges to driverless cars, that are expected to run on its networks.

It was not immediately clear whether Huawei's decision had the blessing of French president Emmanuel Macron, who has courted foreign investors but also led warnings about Chinese encroachment into the European Union's economy.

Mr Liang said Huawei had outlined the plans to the French government.

"This is not a charm offensive," he said. There was no immediate reaction from Mr Macron's office.

The United States has repeatedly warned European allies against allowing the Chinese firm into the continent's 5G infrastructure. But European capitals are divided over how to deal with Huawei.

France has yet to start rolling out its 5G networks but the top French mobile operator, state-controlled Orange, has already chosen Huawei's European rivals, Nokia and Ericsson.

France says it will not discriminate against any vendor but requires all suppliers to be screened so they can secure a green light from the cybersecurity agency, which is examining Huawei equipment.

Sources close to the French telecoms industry say they fear Huawei will be barred in practice even if no formal ban is announced.

The French plant will be Huawei's second manufacturing facility outside China.

It has a plant making smartphones in India but only has assembly plants elsewhere.

The plant in France will generate €1bn a year in sales.

Reuters

