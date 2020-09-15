Huawei appoints new CEO in Ireland

Huawei has appointed its UK sales director, Tony Yangxu, as the new chief executive for its operations in Ireland.

Mr Yangxu takes on overall responsibility for Huawei’s carrier, enterprise and consumer business units in Ireland, “including the national rollout of 5G”, according to the company’s announcement.

He takes over from Jijay Shen, who has been CEO in Ireland for four years.

Huawei employs 500 people in Ireland in Dublin, Athlone and Cork. The company has substantial research and development sites here.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead the Huawei Ireland team and help contribute to Ireland’s recovery at such a challenging time,” he said. “Huawei Ireland is fully committed to playing an active part in helping to create world-leading digital infrastructure throughout the country, including broadband and 5G, which will be essential for Ireland’s future economic success.”

The move comes after Eir reitereated that it had no security concerns about using Huawei in its 5G rollout in Ireland.

Eir CEO Carolan Lennon told CNBC that the telco was following European Commission advice and that the majority of European telecoms networks use Huawei equipment.

Huawei is currently enmeshed in a global standoff between the US and China. A US ban on American companies supplying the Chinese telecoms giant has hurt Huawei’s smartphone sales, with Google not allowed to allow its ‘Play Store’ onto Huawei handsets.

Earlier this year, the UK tightened its restrictions on Huawei equipment in British 5G telecoms rollouts.

