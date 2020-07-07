| 11.9°C Dublin

HSE Covid Tracker: what is the new Covid tracing app in Ireland, and how do I use it?

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly pictured at the Covid-19 tracker App launch at the Dept of Health. Photo: Frank McGrath 7/7/20 Expand
The Government's 'Covid-Tracker' contact-tracing app launched this morning. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire Expand

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

The government has launched a contact tracing app into app stores.

Our technology editor Adrian Weckler runs through what it is, how it works and what it will and won’t do.

What’s it called and where can I get it?

It is available on Apple’s App Store here or Google’s Play Store here and search for ‘HSE contact tracing app’.

