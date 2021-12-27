How to get the most from the gadget you were gifted

Did you find a digital gadget under the Christmas tree? Are you wondering what to do next? Here’s some expert advice on the first steps to take with five of the most popular tech gifts.

1. Fitbit

There are two things you’ll want to do when you get a new Fitbit.

After you’ve set it up and paired it with your phone, you might want to go into the settings and moderate the notifications.

If left fully on, your wrist ends up getting buzzed every 10 minutes when a message lands into any Whatsapp group you’re a member of.

The same goes for social media or text notifications. It becomes a real irritant.

The other thing to watch out for is Fitbit Premium. You’ll be prompted to sign up to this on a free six-month trial.

By all means do so, but set a reminder for yourself for six months’ time to assess whether you really need it. It’s handy for some sleep metrics, but I’m not sure it’s worth the €8.99 a month.

2. Smartglasses

The first aspect you will need to get the hang of with a new pair of smartglasses – from the likes of Bose, Oakley, Fauna or Huawei – is the controls. They tend to vary a lot from set to set.

Most have some sort of touch controls on the side of the frames that combine swiping and tapping.

Facebook’s Ray-Ban Stories have the added complication of a physical button on the side that either takes a photo or starts a short video.

If you were taken by surprise when unwrapping your smartglasses on Christmas morning, it’s important to realise the main feature on most smartglasses isn’t a camera or an under-lens display.

It’s the built-in speakers. In other words, these gadgets are principally made so that when you’re out for a stroll, you can listen to a radio programme, a Spotify song or your friend on a phone call.

Your glasses are wirelessly connected to your phone in much the same way as your wireless ear buds would be.

The biggest surprise is how decent the audio quality actually is, and how little ‘leakage’ there is from the glasses’ speakers to people around you.

3. Ear buds

There are three things you should check if you’ve just opened a new pair of in-ear wireless buds as a Christmas present.

First, if it’s unclear how to connect them to your phone, just open up the small charging box and you should see the ear buds symbol pop up in your phone’s Bluetooth menu (some buds have a small button you need to press for two or three seconds for this to happen).

Second, check to see if there’s a manufacturer app that allows you to adjust the sound more to your liking or adjust the controls.

Third, adjust the fit. While some buds – like the original AirPods – are solid shiny things with little ‘stems’ on them that simply stick into your ear, others come with detachable rubberised tips.

These are designed to ‘seal’ the air inside your ear, allowing them to block out external noise more effectively. But it’s important to make sure the rubber tips are the right size.

There are almost always three or more sizes that come with them; make sure to attach the ones that feel the most comfortable.

4. AirTag

Not all tech gifts cost hundreds of euro. One of the more popular tech stocking fillers this year was Apple’s €35 AirTag.

Thankfully, for anyone who already has an iPhone or an iPad, the small smart-disc is fairly idiot-proof to set up.

As soon as you bring it close to your Apple device, it will display on that device’s screen.

One handy thing to keep in mind: if you put it in your wallet or on to a keyring and you lose them somewhere, go into your iPhone and mark it as being “lost”.

As soon as anyone else with an iPhone walks within a few metres of it, you’ll get a notification to your iPhone with a map location as to where it was (anonymously) detected.

5. Amazon Echo smart speaker

If you got a small smart speaker from Amazon, there are two bits of advice worth heeding.

First, make sure it can play radio stations for you by adding an app such as TuneIn to the “skills” section in the accompanying Alexa phone app.

Then you can just say “Alexa, play RTÉ Radio 1” (or BBC or Newstalk or whatever radio station you might want to listen to).

Second, if you have a perfectly good but unused old stereo lying around, connect the Echo speaker into this using a basic 3.5mm audio cable (with the kind of tips that wired headphones use on each end of the cable). You now have a smart stereo system.