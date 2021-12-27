| 0.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How to get the most from the gadget you were gifted

It won’t take much to maximise user experience

To avoid irritation, be sure to moderate your Fitbit's notifications Expand
While some buds – like the original AirPods – are solid, shiny things with little &lsquo;stems&rsquo; on them that simply stick into your ear, others come with detachable rubberised &lsquo;tips&rsquo; Expand
Apple&rsquo;s AirTag was one of the more popular tech stocking fillers this year Expand

Close

To avoid irritation, be sure to moderate your Fitbit's notifications

To avoid irritation, be sure to moderate your Fitbit's notifications

While some buds – like the original AirPods – are solid, shiny things with little &lsquo;stems&rsquo; on them that simply stick into your ear, others come with detachable rubberised &lsquo;tips&rsquo;

While some buds – like the original AirPods – are solid, shiny things with little ‘stems’ on them that simply stick into your ear, others come with detachable rubberised ‘tips’

Apple&rsquo;s AirTag was one of the more popular tech stocking fillers this year

Apple’s AirTag was one of the more popular tech stocking fillers this year

/

To avoid irritation, be sure to moderate your Fitbit's notifications

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Did you find a digital gadget under the Christmas tree? Are you wondering what to do next? Here’s some expert advice on the first steps to take with five of the most popular tech gifts.

 

Related topics

More On Apple (company)

Most Watched

Privacy