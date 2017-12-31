How our tech habits will change in the year ahead

What kind of tech and gadgets will 2018 bring for you? Here's a look ahead to what you will see, hear, click, tap and buy over the next 12 months.

1 Face ID will start to replace fingerprint-­unlocking on your phone

Didn't get one of Apple's mega-pricey iPhone X phones this year? Don't worry, because the key technology from it is almost certainly coming to other Apple iPhones next year. Face ID (pictured right), which instantly unlocks your iPhone X as soon as you look at it, has proven to be a hit. It has replaced the fingerprint ('Touch ID') technology on phones we've all been using for the last couple of years. It's a very solid bet that we'll see it introduced on new versions of lower-tier iPhones, iPads and maybe even MacBooks. If the whole idea freaks you out, don't worry; you can turn the technology off and revert to a passcode if you want. 2 The €1,000 handset becomes normal

Speaking of phones, the bad news for your wallet is that the top tier phones will all cost close to €1,000 by the end of 2018. The top model from Apple already starts at €1,180 and Samsung's flagship Note 8 costs €950. Both devices are flying out the doors. Sure, we'll still have perfectly decent budget models for €199 (regular readers will know that I've covered the best of these a few times in this column). But face it: we now use our phones way more than any PC, laptop or tablet. And it's not just for calls, texts or social media. This year's 'Black Friday' saw the portion of online shopping from phones almost match that from laptops, PCs and tablets for the first time. A phone is now utterly essential to ordinary living. The top models are going to be priced as such. 3 SMS gets closer to obsolescence

Don't worry, the operators aren't going to cancel text messaging in 2018. But you might use it a lot less than you have before. Replacement services such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and others are gradually taking over much of our actual phone texting. This is especially true for those under 35. Notice when you send a text to a child or grandchild that it's not answered for ages, if at all? You're not being shunned. They're just using different systems now. If they're under 25, it's all Snapchat. 4 You may not need a satellite dish anymore to get Sky

Earlier this year, Sky dropped a bit of a bombshell - it is planning to offer Sky TV without the requirement of a satellite dish. In reality, residents of newly-built estates have been seeing a variation of this for some time, with one communal dish and several connections to it. But Sky has said that its Sky Q service (which is now its flagship TV package product) will be accessible over broadband. This could expand its reach further into apartments and areas where satellite dishes aren't allowed. 5 We're finally seeing an upper limit to TVs

For the last few years, TVs have been getting bigger and bigger. A couple of years ago, a 40-inch telly was 'big'. Today, it's on the small side, with 50 to 55 inches now the biggest-selling sitting room television size. The never-ending expansion was helped by ever-thinner screens and almost non-existent bezels, making the TVs much easier to mount on walls. However, the laws of physics are finally kicking in. While the norm will creep up toward 55 inches and beyond, it looks set to stop soon after that. There simply isn't enough space on many walls to go beyond 60 or 65 inches without enlarging the room for viewing comfort.

6 More storage space is coming for your phone

There's good news and bad news. The good: almost every new phone sold next year will have double or triple the storage space of the phones you've been getting up to now. (They will probably start at 64GB compared to 16GB.) The bad news: you may end up running out of space just as quickly. It's a catch 22 of sorts - just as you get more space on your phone to store photos, the cameras get way better, meaning you take more photos and videos, which fills the phone up at twice the speed. One cheap, easy way to fix this is Google's free Photos app. It backs up whatever photos and videos are on your phone for free online and gives you unlimited space. 7 The vinyl revival will lose steam

You may have read that vinyl is coming back. But only if you don't mind paying €20 per album and have the time to go browsing in a small shop tucked away in an obscure laneway of a city. In reality, vinyl records will remain niche items for rich older people and hipsters. That doesn't mean they won't continue to sell, or even sell more than they did this year. But the days of physical music keeping up with digital formats are well and truly over.

