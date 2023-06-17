How my electric car made me a mindful motorist

I bought an electric car six months ago. Something truly unexpected has happened: I’ve suddenly become zen.

I can barely believe it myself. On the road, I’m a much calmer, much less stressed driver.

I have gone from being Jeremy Clarkson to Daniel O’Donnell.

See that person toddling along blissfully at 100kph on a 120kph motorway? That’s me. And that car that isn’t constantly peering around the bus in front looking for an opportunity to pass? Yep, me again.

And the one who never, ever guns it any more when they see an orange light? Check.

Was it an epiphany? A Damascene conversion to becoming a better person overnight?

No. What happened was a curious transmogrification of my ‘range anxiety’ — which remains the great curse of owning an electric vehicle — into self-interested necessity.

You see, when you drive an electric car, the amount of battery you use up — thereby affecting your ‘range’ — increases dramatically at higher speeds.

In my case, I’ve found that this is anything over about 80kph.

I’ll give you an example. In my VW electric car, if I drive to Belmullet, Co Mayo, from Dublin at the allowable speed limits (120kph on the quarter of the journey that is motorway, followed by 100kph on the rest of the road), I’ll use around 90pc of my car’s battery. In cold weather, this goes up to at least 95pc.

With so few electric chargers along the way — the public infrastructure remains pathetic in Ireland — this always has me in jitters. What if I don’t make it and I’m stuck in Bangor? Does my breakdown service have an electric recharger to get me the rest of the way? And so on.

But if I slow the journey down to 100kph on the motorway and to 85kph on the primary roads, I get from Dublin to Belmullet at about 80pc of battery (or around 85pc if it’s cold outside). Here’s the thing about deliberately driving at well under the speed limit — it’s oddly relaxing. All of the tension around losing 30 seconds of your trip because you missed an opportunity to dart into the fast lane to beat that Audi on your shoulder just fades away. Instead of eyes darting from mirror to mirror all the time, you relax and let your mind ponder other topics.

“Oh, look at the colour of the hills today.”

“Oh, I never noticed that McMansion has eagles on the gateposts.”

“Oh, isn’t that sunset pretty?”

Isn’t this what they call mindfulness?

Readers, forgive me if this is something that you long ago cottoned on to. But I assure you, it’s completely new to me. And the even more remarkable thing is that it has spread to my driving behaviour even when there isn’t any question mark over the range.

In the city, I no longer weave in and out of lanes, hoping to gain a few minutes on the traffic. Instead, I’ve become competitive in another way: just how much battery can I eke out if I moderate my acceleration? How much regenerative charge can I salvage if I start slowing down 100 metres before the red light, rather than driving right up to it and using the brakes? Can I break my previous battery record? If so, how many cents in recharging did I save?

To be sure, there are downsides to all of this new-found zen. Too much relaxation can actually bring on a dozy haze, in the car as elsewhere. Say what you will about low-level road rage; it keeps you awake.

Yet I’ll take the trade-off. I’m a new man.

My electric car — with its limits on how far I can drive with a single charge — has forced me to give up speed and time. In its place, unintentionally, has come placidness.

I’m now a chilled-out EV slowcoach. I don’t think I ever want to go back.