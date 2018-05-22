Is it a surprise that a 22-year-old YouTuber from Meath earns more than all but a handful of Ireland's biggest television stars?

Is it a surprise that a 22-year-old YouTuber from Meath earns more than all but a handful of Ireland's biggest television stars?

How Kelly earns €1,000 for every one million views

Only if you've had your head in the sand for years. YouTube has a far bigger audience than any TV station in Ireland. It is also used both in and outside the home.

Look at the person in front of you on a train, or waiting for a bus, or sitting in a doctor's waiting room. YouTube dominates for video. It's especially strong among kids. As it happens, this is the demographic that videos from Kelly Fitzsimons (known as 'Little Kelly Minecraft' on YouTube) is most likely to find favour with. The economics of making money from YouTube videos are relatively straightforward.

Record a video, upload it. The more people who see the YouTube-placed ad placed before the video (and at least one more ad during the video), the more money you're paid by YouTube (which is paid by the advertiser).

The exact amount that YouTubers are paid isn't clear and seems to depend on a number of factors. However, it's generally considered that an average 'monetised' YouTube video will make around €1 for every 1,000 views.

Some of Ms Fitzsimons's videos have racked up very large viewing counts. One, 'Little Kelly Has A Baby', attracted 23 million plays at the last count. That should mean at least €23,000 (and counting) earned. Over the last two years, her videos have been played over one billion times on YouTube, with accounts showing at least €850,000 earned in that period.

Because her videos aren't time-sensitive or event specific, they have a long tail - a video posted a year ago will still attract more views from people who have just discovered her channel.

And there's more.

YouTube creators with large subscriber followings in strong niche content categories are gold dust for sponsors and brand partners. With 2.5 million subscribers, Ms Fitzsimons could reasonably expect to be courted by a selection of major brands for commercial partnerships.

Irish Independent