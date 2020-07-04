| 14.2°C Dublin

How Irish startups get cash from VCs - and who to pick

Irish tech firms find raising funds the right way is more fruitful than the fast way, writes Adrian Weckler

Dubliner Shane Curran landed a €14.7m funding round for his Evervault startup. Expand

Despite worries that venture capital funding would slip into a Covid-induced coma, substantial Irish tech deals have continued with little fall-off.

In all, at least €250m in venture funding for indigenous tech firms has been announced in the first half of the year.

This doesn't even count some of the megadeals involving Irish founders such as Eric Mosley, whose Workhuman HR software firm tipped into unicorn status with a €108m investment from a London-based firm last week.