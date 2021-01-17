Hey Teacher, Zoom those kids

Last week, a friend flew into a rage. His son's Leaving Cert class had been cancelled because the school couldn't put a proper Zoom class together.

I suspect he isn't alone. Nine months into a lockdown-riddled pandemic, too many professionals haven't bothered to learn digital basics.

And I do mean 'haven't bothered to learn'. If you're a white collar teaching professional, it's unforgivable not to know how to hold an online class.

Cries of 'we haven't had the right training' no longer cut it. Should we be training professionals in how to use smartphones or email addresses too?

Last week, radio shows were bombarded with angry parents telling stories of online classes that couldn't start because the teacher or school couldn't organise the day or figure out how to fully use Zoom. There are valid reasons why a Zoom class may not pass off as planned, but this isn't one of them.

"We have had no training in these internet technologies," one teacher told a radio program. Really? No training in how to use the internet? Is this 1998?

And even if we give such a teacher a bye, where the hell is the principal or administrator of the school? How is it that in a time where learning has to be online that some key leaders in education can't show their teachers how to do the basics? Why does 'stay at home' now automatically mean 'won't get nearly as much done'?

One of the consequences here is that the Leaving Certificate now hangs in the balance. These weeks in January and February will be decisive in whether it is held or abandoned in favour of predictive grades.

I know that there are separate reasons around accessibility that influence this discussion. But it's shocking to think that lost time due to technical ignorance could also be a persuasive factor.

And it's a little enervating that years of standoffish attitudes to technology from large parts of the educational establishment are now really coming home to hurt students.

Don't know that attitude I'm referring to? It's the one that teaching is somehow a completely separate thing to keeping up with modern communications. That it's not 'core' and is something akin to being asked to learn a coding language.

What baffles me is: why? Why is basic technology so intimidating and inimical to a large number of people who hold sway over kids' futures? Isn't there a vocational curiosity about how the world works? How communications work? Why the antipathy?

Whatever the answer to that isn't important right now. What is important is for holdouts to swallow their pride and learn how to use Zoom.

Learn how to share a screen or organise breakout rooms.

And if you don't know where to start, please ask someone. A colleague. A niece. A parent. Anyone. Just get it done.

This isn't a workplace industrial relations bargaining issue. This is daily living. Teachers, as well as anyone who holds a crucial role in society, should know how to do these things anyway. It's a standard part of ordinary, everyday, basic life, not some sort of faddish hobby.

NEW YEAR MOBILE PRICE WAR

A few weeks ago in these pages, I predicted that low-cost mobile services would expand in Ireland in 2021. This week, we've seen the year's first big move with Vodafone launching its own discount sub-brand operator, Clear Mobile. The terms are almost identical to those of front-runner GoMo: €12.99 monthly, all calls and texts and a huge chunk of data. The only drawback, and one which will rule it out for much of the market it is addressing, is that it has a maximum speed of 5Mbs.

In other words, Vodafone has launched a budget 3G service for your grandparents to check their WhatsApp messages or your kids to be available when outside the home. By comparison, Vodafone's 5G service is over 500Mbs and its 4G service is up to 150Mbs, so 5Mbs really is something out of an early internet history book.

In that context, there is little chance of Clear Mobile getting more than a fraction of the 250,000 customers that Eir's GoMo hoovered up in its first year, especially when there is another budget operator - An Post Mobile - which also uses Vodafone and gives you fast 4G speeds for just €2 more per month.

However, there is one solid reason why people may still consider it: coverage. Put simply, there are hundreds of thousands of people who live in areas where only one of the three main operators - Vodafone, Three and Eir - delivers any kind of a usable signal. Traditionally, Vodafone is most likely to be that operator because it invested more in its rollout (3G especially) than rivals. If you are one of these people, it matters not a whit that GoMo or 48 give you 40Mbs or 50Mbs in an urban area if it's not available in your area. This is one of Clear Mobile's clearest target markets. The problem is that those customers, if they realise the coverage difference, may already be paying for a Vodafone service. And this would be a cannibalisation hit to Vodafone, which traditionally has the highest prices in the market.

The other potential market for Clear Mobile is the customer who genuinely isn't bothered about high-speed networks but who just wants a cheaper deal. That customer already has other low-cost options, but may feel reassured by Vodafone's overall network reach here.

Whatever its success, there's little doubt that Vodafone, which already has 'second brand' operations in the UK, Spain and Italy, had to do something. GoMo, 48 and others are setting the pace in Ireland.

But it's also logical that Vodafone couldn't offer the same kind of speed as its rivals without a serious risk to its core business. Vodafone has been very successful at defending its high-priced plans, based mainly on (generally excellent) coverage. Giving it all away for €13 was obviously a step too far.