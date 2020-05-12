Hate speech, bullying and harassment remain a serious problem on Facebook and Instagram, new company figures show

On Facebook, the company took action on 2.3m pieces of bullying or harassment content, 84pc of which was not picked up by Facebook’s systems before a user flagged it. PA Wire/PA Images

Hate speech, bullying and harassment remain a serious problem on Facebook and Instagram, new figures from the company show.

In its fifth ‘community standards enforcement report’, Facebook admitted that its systems are not detecting anywhere close to half the bullying and harassment cases occurring on its two biggest platforms.

On Facebook, the company took action on 2.3m pieces of bullying or harassment content, 84pc of which was not picked up by Facebook’s systems before a user flagged it.

On Instagram, the company intervened on 1.5m pieces of bullying or harassment content, 65pc of which was not picked up by Facebook’s systems before a user flagged it.

Bullying and harassment are harder to detect using artificial intelligence than explicitly imagery, Facebook says.

In other areas of abuse, the company’s algorithms and artificial intelligence systems fared better.

On tackling child nudity and exploitation, Facebook says that it rarely had to wait until users reported a violation, with its systems detecting 99.5pc of offending content before users reported it.

However, it still had to do this with 8.6m pieces of content in the first three months of the year on its main Facebook platform. Facebook says that this figure is down from 13.3m pieces of content in the last three months of last year, but it is up on the 5.8m instances for the same period last year.

While the company says that it did detect the vast majority (89pc) of hate speech content on Facebook, the number of items soared to 9.6m pieces of content in the first three months of the year, more than twice the 4.1m pieces of content “actioned” in the same time period last year.

Instances detected of suicide and self-harm content rose substantially on Instagram, to 1.3m pieces of content in the first three months of the year. However, they fell on Facebook, down from 2m in the first quarter of last year to 1.7m for the same period this year.

Online Editors