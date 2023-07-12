Half of companies using AI for hiring are not monitoring for bias

More jobseekers are using AI to save time while searching for a new role. Photo: Getty Images

Around 80pc of HR professionals are incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into the hiring process but half have reported that their companies are not monitoring or evaluating these tools for bias.

A new report from hiring software company Greenhouse revealed that 62pc of the 100 HR professionals surveyed believed that there should be more laws governing these AI tools to prevent bias.

The majority agreed there should be more education and training in the workplace around the use of these applications.

Just 37pc of HR professionals believe AI will reduce bias in recruiting new candidates at present,

Over 2,700 jobseekers were also surveyed by Greenhouse in Ireland. the UK, Germany and the US. Over one-quarter of respondents believe AI will lead to more bias in the hiring process.

More than one-third of candidates also said using AI throughout the hiring process is “fair game” since companies are already using the technology to sort through CVs.

Almost half stated they would prefer companies to let them know if AI is being used to decide the next steps for their application.

Some HR professionals are equally curious to learn if candidates are using AI to prepare their applications for vacant roles.

Over 38pc said applicants should disclose if they have used AI tools to write CVs, cover letters, to answer specific job application questions or for interview preparation.

More than a third of companies have or are considering adding AI screening or plagiarism tools to detect who has used such technologies in their application, the research revealed.

However, candidates who use the tools said AI helps save time during lengthy job searches and hiring processes

“While AI is a beneficial tool for automating tasks and increasing efficiency, it shouldn’t be used in its present form to make human-based decisions like hiring,” Greenhouse product and design vice-president Henry Tsai said.

“As companies begin using AI, it’s critical that they are clear and transparent about how they are using it while being able to monitor and identify applications that could have a biased impact on a hiring decision.”

“It’s crucial to remember that AI lacks the contextual understanding, emotional intelligence, and intuition that humans possess,” added Upwork chief marketing officer Melissa Waters.