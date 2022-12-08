Government to make high speed broadband the law under new USO pledge

The Government says it intends to make high speed internet the law across the country, to make sure that private operators cover those caught between the National Broadband Plan’s state-subsidised rollout and current private sector rollouts.

If enacted, the move, to be implemented through a new ‘universal service obligation’, is likely to make Eir legally responsible for the provision of gigabit fibre broadband to every home outside the state-subsidised ‘intervention areas’. At present, Eir is required to provide access to conventional telephone services across Ireland under the state’s universal service obligation law, as implemented by the telecoms regulator, Comreg.

A spokesperson for Eir was unable to comment on the proposal.

“[The government will enact legislation to enable the introduction of a universal service obligation for the provision of adequate broadband services,” said the updated policy statement from Ossian Smyth, Minister of State at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications. “This is to ensure and safeguard that at least those services are made available to all.”

Minister Smyth did not define what “adequate” broadband means. When the National Broadband Plan was launched a decade ago, it classified 30Mbs as an acceptable broadband speed. Since then, the European Commission has said that 100Mbs is the minimum that all European homes should have.

At present, Eir is upgrading most of its national network to fibre-to-the-home, which meets the government’s ‘gigabit’ standard. The company has previously said that this will eventually reach 1.9m premises.

However, it has not said that it will upgrade all non-NBP households. Under the government’s new pledge, it may be forced to by law.

“Where appropriate we will intervene where the market fails to deliver or where the timing of the anticipated commercial delivery does not meet the needs of the State,” said today’s policy statement from Minister Ossian Smyth’s department.

Under the National Broadband Plan, any home capable of receiving broadband speeds of over 30Mbs, or 0.03Gbs, does not qualify to become part of the state-subsidised modern high speed network. This has left thousands of householders looking on in frustration as neighbours across the street are upgraded to future-proofed broadband services while they are left with older legacy systems.

“It is intended that this digital connectivity strategy will be dynamic, evolve and be updated as appropriate,” said Minister Smyth’s policy statement. “New strategic enablers will emerge as the demand for new services increase, the market evolves, technology advances are made, and as wider socio-economic influences are felt. Therefore, this Strategy will be reviewed and updated on a regular basis.”

The government also said that “all populated areas” will be “covered” by 5G no later than 2030.

“Today’s strategy sets out our path to reliable high-speed internet access all over Ireland by 2028,” said Minister Smyth. “We are making a massive investment of state and private money in technology and infrastructure so we can all work, study and access entertainment and information wherever we live. This will ensure Ireland’s future as a great place to live and to do business.”