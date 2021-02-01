Government to legalise escooters — no tax, insurance or licence needed

Escooters, which often have a range of between 15km and 25km, are to be legalised.

Electric scooters will soon be legal to use in Ireland without car tax, insurance or a driver’s licence, the government today signalled.

Communications Minister Eamon Ryan has approved draft legislation which will ‘regularise’ escooters and electric bikes as commonly accepted means of transport.

While there are thousands of escooters being used in Irish cities, at present the devices are legally classed as ‘mechanically propelled vehicles’, categorised in a similar way to motorbikes. That means that to use one legally requires a driver’s licence, motor tax and insurance. Gardaí regularly turn a blind eye to people using the devices round towns and cities, although some escooter owners have complained on social media about their vehicles being seized.

“E-scooters have become an increasingly popular form of personal mobility in a short period of time,” said Minister Ryan. “However, these devices are not legal under current Irish road traffic law. I am implementing the commitment in the Programme for Government to regulate their use by including amendments in the upcoming Road Traffic Bill so that they can be used in a safe manner.”

Mr Ryan said that the legislation will provide for a new vehicle category, known as ‘Powered Personal Transporters’ (PPTs). If passed, this will include escooters and similar devices. Tax, insurance and driving licenses will not be required, he said.

The new law would also reclassify electric bicycles “mainly in the same way as pedal cycles”, while more powerful models will be classified as light mopeds, requiring tax, insurance and a licence.

He said that ebikes would now be legislated for “using EU standards as a reference point”.

Escooters typically cost between €250 and €800, with ranges of between 15km and 30km between charges. They usually have a top speed of between 15kph and 25kph.

