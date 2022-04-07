Government to delay introduction of escooter regulation

The legalisation and regulation of e-scooters in Ireland looks set to be delayed, meaning thousands of people currently using them without insurance or tax will be doing so illegally.

According to the government’s latest update to the National Sustainable Mobility Policy, regulations “to ensure the safe use of, and minimum safety and design requirements for, PPTs” will now not be introduced until 2023.

‘Powered personal transporters’ (PPTs) is the term used by the Department of Transport to denote battery-powered e-scooters.

At present, e-scooters are legally classed as ‘mechanically propelled vehicles’, categorised in a similar way to motorbikes. Using one legally requires a driver’s licence, motor tax and insurance. However, Gardaí regularly turn a blind eye to people using the devices round towns and cities.

Last year, the government said that it expected to approve legislation that would make the devices legal to use under a new designation that would avoid the need for tax and insurance.

“These proposals in the Bill should be seen as part of our wider efforts to encourage alternative forms of mobility, reduce our culture of reliance on the private car and open opportunities for active and healthy travel,” said Transport Minister Eamon Ryan at the time.

E-scooters typically travel at up to 20kph with a range of between 15km and 25km between charges.

However, there are still issues to be clarified in relation to where e-scooters will or won’t be allowed to travel.

Rental companies including Tier, Zipp, Bird and Bleeper have expressed an interest in launching fleets of e-scooters on Irish streets.



