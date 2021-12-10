Government backs down on Public Services Card requirement

The controversial Public Services Card (PSC) will no longer be compulsory for most everyday public services, according to a settlement between the Department of Social Protection and the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC).

The government had appealed the regulator’s 2019 ruling on the matter but has now accepted that it cannot require people to get a Public Services Card for reasons such as applying for a passport or a driving licence.

“The DPC welcomes the Department’s acknowledgment that, in the absence of legislation making specific provision for this, other public sector bodies cannot compel any individual to acquire a PSC as a precondition to the provision of access to public services,” said a spokesperson for the data regulator.

“To that end, at least one other option must now be provided in any case where an individual is required to verify their identity before accessing public services.”

The watchdog also said that the agreement, reached out of court, means that the Department of Social Protection will now have to pare back its stockpile of personal information from documents submitted for PSC applications.

“Significant adjustments are also to be made to the Department’s approach to the retention of applicants’ personal information, it being recognised that a system founded on the blanket and indefinite retention of all of the information contained in documents submitted in support of a PSC application does not strike an appropriate balance between an applicant’s rights under data protection law, and such other interests as the Department seeks to protect,” the watchdog said today.

“The DPC looks forward to engaging with the Department in relation to the development and implementation of its new systems.”