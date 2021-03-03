Google's tracking switch shows privacy concerns are at last being acted upon

Is Google kissing its golden goose goodbye?

Hardly. But its move is significant. It may herald a turning point in just how wild the internet’s west gets for ad-tracking.

What the search giant is actually doing is neutering a key element of current global online ad technology: cookies.

Most of us know cookies from the incessant pop-up permissions boxes we get any time we visit a website. But they are essentially the bits of code that are responsible for ads following you all around the internet.

Google thinks it has found a way to maintain the giant online ad revenue haul it gets (over 50pc of every online ad penny available) without needing to rely on cookies anymore.

This doesn’t mean that Google itself won’t know who you are on the web. Anyone with a Gmail or YouTube account (or who is signed in to Maps, Search, Meet, or any other Google services) will still yield a large trove of data to Google, which it will duly monetise.

If you ever want a reminder of just how much Google itself is actually tracking you, just go to myaccount.google.com to give yourself an eye-opening refresher.

But it could have a significant impact on the middle-man brokers who control so much of the online ad market.

With Google out of the cookie game, it is likely to become harder to track minute movements with such accuracy and detail.

In the medium term, it may also be a sign that years of messaging around privacy may be starting to have a real impact on the design of the internet.

Apple has been ramping up its rhetoric around this in recent years.

The spotlight may now fall on Facebook to reciprocate in kind.