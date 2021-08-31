Google’s return-to-office date pushed back to January despite government green light for September

Irish Google workers have been told that they will not need to return to the office until January, despite new government guidelines that say companies can open offices from September.

Google staff were informed today about the change in dates by CEO Sundar Pichai, who said that there was still too much uncertainty around Covid 19 and the Delta variant.

The tech giant, which employs over 8,000 people in Dublin, was due to reopen its offices here fully in October.

"Beyond January 10, we will enable countries and locations to make determinations on when to end voluntary work-from-home based on local conditions," Pichai said in an email to employees.

Some staff are expected to return to Google’s office before January on a voluntary basis.

Other big tech companies here are also considering the reopening of their offices until 2022.

Facebook and Microsoft say they’re waiting for official guidance before making their next determination on it. However, Google’s move may now cause a wave of deferrals on office reopening schedules across the industry in Ireland.

Staff in other large companies, such as AIB, have already been told that at least some of them will not be returning to offices until 2022.

In the US, tech giants such Amazon have already pushed their reopening agenda back until 2022.