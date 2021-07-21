Google to receive IDA Special Recognition Award

Google is to receive the IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award 2021.

The award will “recognise and celebrate the contribution that Google has made to Ireland over the past 18 years,” according to a statement from the State Agency.

The award will be presented to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, by An Tánaiste & Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar and CEO IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan at an event in the United States in September.

“Google has had a remarkable success story here and the impact it has had on Irish society and the economy has been significant”, said Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland.

“IDA Ireland introduced this annual Special Recognition Award in January 2020 as we believe it is important that we celebrate the huge contribution our 1600+ FDI companies have made to Ireland.”

Google set up an office in Ireland in 2003 with 100 employees.

Today, the tech company’s European headquarters in Dublin employs over 8,000 people from over 70 countries.

Nick Leeder, VP Google Ireland, said: “Google Ireland is committed to helping Irish businesses and communities grow and, as we look ahead to our future in Ireland, I am excited about the work we will continue to do together.”