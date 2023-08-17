Google sister firm Wing expecting millions of drone deliveries in ‘the next year or two’

A new drone network for medical and pharmacy supplies in South Dublin has taken off

If you thought that drone deliveries were stuck in endless trials, with no real mass-delivery services imminent, the chief financial officer of Google’s sister firm, Wing, has news for you.

“If I was going to take out my crystal ball, I’d say we’re looking at a much shorter horizon than five years for millions of deliveries,” Shannon Nash told the Irish Independent this week.

“We’re talking about the next year to two.”

A key step was announced this week when Wing, owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, announced a new drone delivery network for medical and pharmacy supplies in South Dublin.

Adrian Wreckler demonstrates drone delivery service in Lusk

It will be run by Wing in partnership with a UK specialist medical supplies drone delivery firm, Apian, which has experience transporting items such as chemotherapy drugs, blood samples, prescriptions and medical equipment between hospitals, pharmacies and care centres.

Why South Dublin? Because there are plenty of medical facilities and because Ireland now has a reputation as being friendly to drone delivery development.

“Dublin really kind of checked all of the boxes,” says Nash.

“We worked with Apian to find the most relationships in terms of different hospitals and medical organisations and companies in an urban environment where we could fly in and really get the most out of this. But we have also been very fortunate to work with the regulators in Ireland, who have been very collaborative. Ireland is a great environment for drone delivery. The Irish regulators have been very forward thinking about working with companies like ours.”

A Wing drone in flight carrying a package

Ireland is no stranger to drone delivery trials. Bobby Healy’s Irish startup, Manna, has been conducting ever-larger trials in areas such as Oranmore, Moneygall, Balbriggan and, shortly, Blanchardstown.

These have predominantly been small deliveries of things such as coffee, food takeaways and small pharmacy or grocery items, no more than a few kilometres away.

Wing believes it can tap into something more profitable in South Dublin, and then expand its experience into the UK.

“While people like getting coffee [via drones], being able to get antibiotics or something for a sick baby is something else,” says Ms Nash.

“Right now, [deliveries] are being done by a car and a person in a car. The comparative cost of using an autonomous drone that weighs 11 pounds [5kg] is always going to be cheaper than using the car and the person. But also it’s speed. We hear from providers about how long it takes to get that much needed supply from a pharmacy to a hospital or from one hospital location to another.”

The specific hospitals, pharmacies or medical providers haven’t yet been named as both Wing and Apian drum up interest in their delivery systems.

What is clear is that it will be Wing’s drones, the same ones used for its months-long consumer trial in North County Dublin last year, that will be used.

That means flying at a height of about 100 metres, at around 100kph, for under 5km per trip.

It also means no night-flying. And there won’t be any of Wing’s new Autoloader terminals, which allow for quicker, more accurate pickups, as part of the rollout.

Ms Nash also wouldn’t say how many flights would be part of the new service.

But the regulatory environment has moved to the point now where Wing, like Manna, can start progressing beyond line-of-sight monitoring from support staff, meaning cheaper personnel costs.

Wing, which is fully owned by Google parent Alphabet, is one of the world’s biggest, and longest-running international drone delivery services. It has completed over 350,000 flights, mostly in Australia and the US.

Wing will be operating a command centre in Dublin to oversee the flights and any technical issues that arise.

We spend months and months working with various community groups

Even with all of this progression, it still feels like drone deliveries are something that are still at an exploratory phase with little actual mass market engagement. Is this a fair assessment?

“This is a new industry,” says Ms Nash.

“Whenever you’re doing something groundbreaking, there will be people who think that it’s going too fast and others who think it’s not going fast enough. We spend months and months working with various community groups.

"From there, you get a plethora of learnings that go into your next scale thing.”

This includes some sensitive engagement with potentially vulnerable groups, such as those with autism.

“That one is personal to me,” she says.

“I’m the mother of an adult son with with autism. In Lusk, we spent quite a bit of time talking to the autism community and getting feedback from that community on the impact on drones, both the positive bits and the concerns. This is important as those are groups that sometimes aren’t consulted. So we’re going as fast as we can to make sure we do this in the right way.”

Ultimately, the South Dublin medical drone flight network is still anticipated as a trial by Wing.

Given the size of the Irish market compared to the British one, it’s likely that the UK is the bigger target for Google’s sister company.

But the Wing deployment, together with increasingly bigger trials from Manna, means that Ireland has taken another step in becoming one of the centres of drone delivery in Europe.