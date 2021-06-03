Google Pixel Buds A-Series: good audio at a decent price

Despite the tortuously long name, Google’s latest Pixel Buds ‘A-Series’ are a contender for best-value earbuds in the market right now.

For €99, they offer good sound quality, water and sweat resistance, some smart controls and a noticeable noise-dampening effect, even though they don’t have active noise cancellation on board.

They also fit solidly and comfortably for long walks or jogs, with an acceptable battery life of up to five hours’ music listening and a little over two hours’ talk time.

For the last week, I’ve been wearing them both in the house and out and about.

I’ve taken and made plenty of calls, all of which have been clear (on both ends), courtesy of a dual-microphone system.

My sole quibble is that they, like almost every other earbud that tries to incorporate touch-sensitive functionality, misfire a bit when you’re trying the ‘gesture’ controls. (They work fine for tapping pause or play, but start get a bit janky when you’re trying double or triple taps to restart or forward a track.)

Other than that, these are a solid ‘recommend’. They easily match the sound quality of anything in the same price bracket and are comparable in audio standards to (the much pricier) AirPods.

They’re not the best earbuds you can buy, by any means (Apple’s €279 AirPods Pro are superb, as are Samsung’s €179 Galaxy Buds Live).

But Google is taking the same approach here as it does to its relatively cheap Pixel phones: make a device that’s slightly better-engineered than others in its price bracket.

The Pixel Buds A-Series have a tad more functionality if you have an Android phone or, better still, one of Google’s own Pixel handsets.

You’ll get the benefit of fast pairing, better integration for things like Google’s Voice Assistant, the ability to get it to play a beep if you’ve mislaid it somewhere close by, and ‘adaptive sound’ — which subtly changes the volume depending on what level of noise is around you at the time.

That said, I also used it with an iPhone and it performed seamlessly for all the major functions.

For fit quality, the Buds have a small rubber tail-hook that Google calls a stabiliser arc. This is supposed to help lodge the buds a little more firmly into you ear. I found that it worked. Once in, they never once felt like falling out. This also has a side-effect of a de facto seal that somewhat acts as a substitute for noise-cancellation. The dampening effect is immediately noticeably and cuts out the sharper end of any external din around you.

The Buds come with three different-sized rubber fittings: the default medium fit worked fine for me.

They’re about the same size as other buds you’ll see, weighing 5 grams each. The charging case is a little larger than some other buds’ cases I’ve used, but easily fits into any pocket. It will comfortably recharge the buds fully four times, before needing to be charged itself (via USB-C).