Google picks Dublin for new ‘content safety’ centre

Google is opening a new safety engineering centre “for content responsibility” in Dublin to efforts in dealing with “harmful and illegal content”, including child abuse imagery and violent extremism.

The move comes a day after YouTube said it would extend its ban on Donald Trump, citing “concerns about ongoing potential for violence”.

The move won’t see any additional jobs at launch but, the company says, is expected to become a hub in time. It will also act as a new liaison division with regulators and policy makers, who have become increasingly tense with big online platforms due to the spread of misinformation and anti-trust concerns.

“The new Dublin center will be a regional hub for Google experts working to tackle the spread of illegal and harmful content and a place where we can share this work with policymakers, researchers, and regulators,” said Amanda Storey, Google’s director of trust and safety .

“It will be home to teams working on everything from ad transparency and child safety to botnet research and violent extremism. Work on the centre will begin virtually, and we plan to open the physical centre in Dublin as soon as it is safe to do so and COVID-19 restrictions allow.”

The centre was opened virtually by Kent Walker, Google's senior vice president for global policy.

Ireland is due to appoint an Online Safety Commissioner this year to act as an interface with big tech companies on issues of concern.

“The new GSEC will provide additional transparency into this work and make it easier for regulators, policymakers and researchers to gain a hands-on understanding of how we deal with content safety,” said Ms Storey, in a blog post today. “It will also help everyone understand how we develop and enforce policies, how our anti-abuse technologies and early threat detection systems work, how we work with trusted flaggers, as well as our incident management processes and content moderation practices.”

It comes after the passing of the EU’s Digital Services Act, which will make big tech firms more responsible for harmful content. It is widely tipped to become the content equivalent of the privacy-focused GDPR, creating a global standard for Google and other tech firms. Ireland is expected to become a key regulatory influence on this content, due to Google’s European base being located in Dublin.

“When fully operational, this will enable regulators and policymakers, under existing or upcoming legal frameworks like the Digital Services Act, to conduct inquiries, evaluate processes and engage in official fact finding,” said Ms Storey.

The centre will help to further develop technology around artificial intelligence to help mitigate online harmful content, she said.

“We have a responsibility to keep people safe online and to protect our platforms and products from abuse. We have more than 20,000 people working in a variety of roles to help enforce our policies and moderate content.”

Online Editors