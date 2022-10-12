Google parent firm to enter Irish drone delivery market

Alphabet’s drone delivery unit, Wing, is to start trials in Ireland from next month.

In a statement, the company told the Irish Independent that the trial would be “in a community near Dublin”.

“We’re still working through the preparations, including outreach to local stakeholders,” a spokesperson said.

“We believe consultation with the local community before launching any sort of drone delivery service is important, and that process is underway now. We hope to have more to share soon, once we have more of those conversations and can proceed with input from the community.”

Wing currently operates in the US, Australia and Finland. It has made over 250,000 drone deliveries in its four years.

Drone deliveries in Ireland can currently only be done with human observers for each flight, making them prohibitively expensive and restrictive as a mainstream commercial service.

However, new regulations across Europe next year will allow companies to commercially operate drones ‘beyond visual line of sight’, opening the door to companies such as Wing to operate without the restriction of human visual observers for each flight.

“I do want to stress that we envision this as a limited demonstration outside of Dublin, and that it will be a first step for Wing in Ireland,” said the company’s spokesperson.

“We’re encouraged by the progress on drone regulations we’ve seen in the EU, and Ireland has a strong drone eco-system that makes it an attractive location for us. We’ve already begun the process of recruiting talent in the area, and we’re excited to join the thriving drone community there.”

Ireland is seen as one of the more advanced test beds for drone deliveries in Europe, with local startup Manna having completed 100,000 test flights in Ireland, starting in Oranmore in Co Galway, before moving its test delivery operations to Moneygall, County Offaly.

Last year, Manna moved the test operation to Balbriggan in County Dublin, a local market of about 25,000 people.

Founded by former CarTrawler executive Bobby Healy, Manna has raised almost €30m in funding in the last three years and employs over 100 people. It is planning the development of a new manufacturing site and a new delivery location in a large Dublin suburb.

Manna drones currently deliver small items such as coffee, fast food, minor groceries and pharmacy products, as long as the overall weight is under 2kg and it can fit inside a shoebox.

Promising delivery in under five minutes to addresses within 2km of its base, the drone hovers outside the delivery address and releases a thread with the item attached. When the item is close to the ground, the thread detaches itself and the drone returns to base. The deliveries work in the wind and without daylight but not in heavy rain.

It currently delivers small takeaway packages within this area from outlets such as Tesco, Subway, pharmacies and cafes.

The drones typically fly at an altitude of between 50 metres and 80 metres and at a speed of over 60kph.

Mr Healy declined to give the location of the next test delivery site.

Safety and other regulatory issues for drones are overseen by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Irish Aviation Authority.

Several research reports in recent months suggest that drone deliveries have a lower environmental impact per package than cars, vans, motorbikes and are roughly on par with electric bikes.