Google offers ‘unlimited’ free product-listing kits to small retailers

Google’s recently-acquired Dublin subsidiary, Pointy, is giving away free kits to small Irish retailers to allow them list their products online.

The deal also includes €100 of ad credit to use Pointy’s product ads feature.

The company says that it will give out as many kits as applications it receives from small retailers in the next six months.

Pointy works by creating a connection between physical stores and Google so that products can appear in local Google search results. This happens through a barcode scanner, which works with product barcodes.

This process makes their inventory visible to local shoppers, along with their store location, opening hours and contact details.

Google says that it can help attract shoppers in the surrounding area to the store.

Typical examples include pharmacies and hardware stores.

To sign up, retailers can visit: pointy.com/ireland.

“Being visible online has become critical for brick and mortar retailers throughout the pandemic, but that can be a challenge for smaller retailers who may not have the resources to build and maintain an e-commerce platform,” said Mark Cummins, general manager of Pointy. “Pointy creates an online presence for these retailers automatically, to help them showcase their product offering.”

Last year, Pointy was acquired by Google in a deal reported to be worth as much as €147m.





Online Editors