Google Ireland to give €4 million in advertising credits and grants to Irish organisations

Google Ireland is to give €4 million worth of advertising credits and grants to small businesses, government agencies and NGOs.

The tech giant, which employs 8,000 people in Dublin, also says that it will provide free training to 40,000 people in digital skills by the end of 2021.

“The pandemic has resulted in some specific challenges for Irish businesses and we felt Google has the expertise to help,” said Alice Mansergh, director of small businesses in Google Ireland.

“Through our Grow with Google programme, we will help SMEs and NGOs grow their digital skills, empowering them to adapt and operate effectively within the confines of the current environment. Despite the ongoing uncertainty, we want to show that having an online presence can have a transformative impact on offline businesses.”

Google says that 8,000 Irish people have already “enhanced” their digital skills through the ‘Grow With Google’ program, which offers hundreds of free training programs and is aimed at teaching people how to get their businesses online.

The Dublin Chamber of Commerce and The Gaelic Players Association are also to partner with Google to make additional digital skills training accessible.

Earlier this year, Google said that it was to give €1m in cash to Irish charities and community organisations to help them deal with issues arising from the pandemic.

Charities and local development organisations named were FoodCloud, Alone, Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, A Lust for Life, Ringsend Community Services Forum and South Dublin Community Partnership. The cash was pledged by Google’s philanthropic arm, Google.org.

