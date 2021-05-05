Google Ireland says 20pc of staff can now work from home permanently

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, interviewed by Adrian Weckler on his most recent visit to Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Google is to allow a fifth of its workers to “permanently” work from home in Ireland and in all of its global offices, according to its chief executive.

Sundar Pichai outlined the plan today in a memo to staff, saying that he expects 60pc to work in the company’s existing offices “a few days a week”, with 20pc allowed to work from other Google sites and a further 20pc now expected to apply to work from home full time.

A spokesperson for Google Ireland confirmed that the decision applies to Google’s Irish offices.

Google employs around 8,000 people in Dublin, although only half are staff with the other half being contractors.

Google’s move is likely to be closely watched not only by other high tech companies, but by large employers who increasingly take recruitment and HR leads from the tech sector.

Some Irish-based multinational tech employers, such as Indeed, have said that all staff can work form home if they wish. Others, such as Facebook, Google and Microsoft, have been more cautious, saying that they expect most staff to return to offices during at least some of the week.

However, multinational employers in Ireland say that working from ‘home’ cannot be from another country, but must be within the jurisdiction.