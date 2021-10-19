Google introduces a real flagship into its Pixel 6 range

The Pixel 6 Pro’s ‘camera bar’ protrudes noticeably from the rear of the phone. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Google’s new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones comes in different colours

Google has unveiled two new Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 6 (from €649) and the Pixel 6 Pro (from €899)

Both models have updated designs, most notably a ‘camera bar’ on the back that houses the more powerful cameras on each device.

The Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch 90hz screen, a reasonable 4,600mAh battery, 8GB of Ram and starts at 128GB of storage. However, it has no optical zoom camera, relying instead on just wide and ultrawide lenses like previous Pixel models.

In contrast, the higher-end Pixel 6 Pro has a 4x optical zoom to add to the wide and ultrawide lenses. It has a 6.7-inch 120hz screen and a large 5,000mAh battery, with 12GB of Ram and 128GB or 256GB (€100 extra) of storage memory.

Both phones come with Google’s new ‘Tensor’ chip design which, the company claims, is almost twice as fast as previous Pixel phones and maximises performance and privacy.

They also come with Android 12, which has quirky new features, such as the ability to easily delete unwanted things or people from photos you take, without disrupting the scene.

The higher-end Pixel 6 Pro is the first time that Google has created a flagship model with premium features, as opposed to aiming for the mid-tier market with previous Pixel models.

Apart from the higher-end screen, the Pixel 6 Pro is cased in aluminium, making it more robust. The 4x optical zoom is also a new departure for the company, which has avoided zoom cameras in recent years.

Google says that the camera systems on both phones have been augmented with larger sensors and much more powerful computational photography capabilities both in still and video modes.

It also says that it has improved the phone’s ability to accurately reflect darker skin tones, which has been a longstanding problem for people of colour who see washed-out versions of themselves in phone selfies and casual snaps.

However, the physical design of the phones may prove to be a talking point, both positively and negatively. While the Pixel 6’s casing stands out from its previously vanilla design strategy, the protruding ‘camera bar’ on the rear of the device is already eliciting a mixed reaction from commenters online. One early benefit to its is that the phone is less likely to wobble when placed on on a table, compared to other smartphones with camera bumps placed on just one half of the phone’s rear.

Both Pixel models come with a decent headphones deal if pre-ordered by October 27th, with Google tossing in a pair of Bose 700 cans (usually valued at around €350) for those pre-orders.

Google will keep its Pixel 4a on sale as its entry level phone, for €389.