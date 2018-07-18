Google fined record €4.3bn by EU antitrust regulators in Android case

EU antitrust regulators levied a record €4.34bn fine against Google for illegal restrictions on Android smartphone makers and mobile network operators.

EU antitrust regulators levied a record €4.34bn fine against Google for illegal restrictions on Android smartphone makers and mobile network operators.

The European Commission ordered Google to end the illegal conduct within 90 days or face additional penalties of up to 5pc of parent Alphabet's average daily worldwide turnover.

The EU enforcer also dismissed Google's arguments citing Apple as a competitor to Android devices, saying the iPhone maker does not sufficiently constrain Google because of its higher prices and switching costs for users.

Google said it will appeal against the levy.

"Android has created more choice for everyone, not less," Google spokesman Al Verney said.

"A vibrant ecosystem, rapid innovation and lower prices are classic hallmarks of robust competition. We will appeal the Commission's decision."

More to follow...

Online Editors