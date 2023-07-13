Google extends ChatGPT rival, Bard, to Ireland and Europe

The launch here follows a temporary block on its rollout from the Data Protection Commissioner for data privacy reasons

The service, which can be accessed at bard.google.com, allows users to get suggestions or information by inputting prompts. It also displays previous queries and allows for them to be shared with others or read out loud.

A feature allowing images to be included in prompts and queries for additional context, claimed by Google as a new element today, appears not to be currently available at the time of launch.

Last month, Bard’s European launch was delayed in Europe by the Irish Data Protection Commissioner, which said that it had not received sufficient information from Google on the data privacy implications of the service.

Google has now set up a ‘privacy hub’ with the service, as well as including a series of warnings that the information returned from Bard may be “inaccurate or inappropriate”. It also warns users not to “rely on Bard's responses as medical, legal, financial or other professional advice” and adds that users should not “include confidential or sensitive information in your Bard conversations”.

AI services such as ChatGPT and Bard have boomed in recent months, credited with cutting down the amount of time it takes to generate ideas or code.

The Bard launch today covers the EU and Brazil. The service is now available in over 40 new languages including Spanish, German, Arabic, Chinese and Hindi.

Responses can also be tweaked in tone to be “simpler, longer, shorter, more professional or more casual”.

And users can now export Python code to Replit, in addition to Google Colab.

But image uploads using Google Lens, touted as one of the big upgrades to Bard this week, appears not to work.

"Image upload in Google Bard is not yet fully supported,” according to Google Bard, when asked. “It is still under development, and Google is working on making it more reliable.”