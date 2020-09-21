Google and advertisers accused of targeting Irish abuse victims and chronically ill people

The Irish Council of Civil Liberties says that Google and advertising companies are allowing incest survivors, AIDS patients and substance abuse victims be targeted as ad categories.

The Irish organisation says that this contravenes EU rules that are supposed to exempt especially sensitive categories of activity — including some health topics — from being targeted online for ads.

It says that Google’s real-time bidding system allows users to target 1,200 people in Ireland profiled in a ‘substance abuse’ category, as well as 1,300 people in Ireland profiled in an ‘AIDS and HIV’ category, “Other health condition profiles [from data brokers] available via Google included ‘diabetes’, ‘chronic pain’, ‘sleep disorders’, ‘incest and abuse support’, ‘brain tumor’, ‘incontinence’ and ‘depression’, the ICCL says.

The ICCL says that its recently-appointed senior fellow, Johnny Ryan, has been asking the Irish Data Protection Commissioner to address the issue of ‘real time bidding’ for two years.

Dr Ryan lodged specific complaints on the issue with the DPC two years ago, which he says have not yet been addressed.

“Real-time bidding operates behind the scenes on websites and apps,” says the ICCL.

“It constantly broadcasts the private things we do and watch online, and where we are in the real-world, to countless companies. As a result, we are all an open book to data broker companies, and others, who can build intimate dossiers about each of us. Google’s RTB system sends this data to 968 companies.”

Google says that the data collected in this way is anonymous.

“We enforce strict privacy protocols and standards to protect people’s personal information, including industry-leading safeguards on the use of data for real-time bidding,” a spokesperson said.

“We do not allow advertisers to select ads based on sensitive personal data and we do not share people’s sensitive personal data, browsing histories or profiles with advertisers. We perform audits of ad buyers on Google’s ad exchange and if we find breaches of our policies we take action.”

But the ICCL is asking whether that anonymity is notional or real, using the example of OnAudience, a Poland-based firm with a database that includes more than 27 billion of anonymous user profiles from over 200 markets globally that analyses “more than several billion” impressions daily.

“Every person is identified by a unique identifier,” says the ICCL. “This identifier can then be tied to unique identifiers held by OnAudience’s business partners, such as Google, The Trade Desk, and Ad Form.

“The audiences built with these identifiers can then be purchased on Google’s [real time bidding] system and on [online ad platforms] The Trade Desk and Ad Form implementations of the [Intactive Advertising Bureau] real-time bidding system. This cross-referencing of identifiers, and purchasing of data, is a reoccurring theme in the online data and advertising market.”

The ICCL says that Google’s real-time bidding system allows users to target 1,200 people in Ireland profiled in a ‘substance abuse’ category, based on a data broker profile built with real-time bidding data.

“Other health condition profiles from the same data broker available via Google included ‘diabetes’, “chronic pain” and “sleep disorders,” the ICCL says.

“The Interactive Advertising Bureau’s real-time bidding system allows users to target 1,300 people in Ireland profiled in an ‘AIDS & HIV’ category, based on a data broker profile built with real-time bidding data. Other categories from the same data broker include ‘incest & abuse support’, ‘brain tumor’, ‘incontinence’ and ‘depression’.”

