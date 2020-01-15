The budget mobile phone operator GoMo has raised its monthly fee for new customers to €13 per month.

GoMo raises price to €13 for new customers, hints it might rise again

The low-cost operation, which is part of Eir and uses Eir’s mobile network, says that its new signup offer will last until the end of February, when it might raise its prices again for those who signup after that.

Eir says that it has reached its GoMo customer target of 100,000 people based on the €10 offer, having launched the service last October.

The GoMo package includes 80GB of data, among the highest on the Irish market. It also includes all calls and texts and 10GB of roaming data within the EU.

However, the service cannot be bought or accessed via physical shops, including Eir stores. This means that customer service is primarily reserved for online channels.

Some GoMo customers have experienced difficulties in switching numbers from other operators.

