‘Going public is definitely in Intercom’s trajectory, the timing must be right but we believe we’re on track to get there’

“We want to be a public company.”

Intercom’s newly-appointed chief revenue officer, Leandra Fishman, is unequivocal. Intercom, she says, is ultimately headed for an IPO.

“It’s definitely in our trajectory and we believe that we're on the right track to get there,” says the Californian tech sales veteran. “We're waiting for the right timing but we're now putting the things that we need to in place.”

Intercom is currently the most valuable Irish tech company with a €1.1bn valuation at its last funding round in 2018. Since then, its sales revenue has more than doubled to €125m on the back of its customer messaging technology while tech valuations, more generally, have soared.

Ms Fishman is no stranger to taking companies through IPO preparation. She successfully helped to steer the US email delivery firm Sendgrid through a public flotation in 2017, before its acquisition by the tech giant Twilio in 2019.

Is preparation for an IPO part of the reason that Ms Fishman was brought on board at Intercom?

“Yes,” she says.

“I had the opportunity to take SendGrid through an IPO and was part of the team that helped them double our market cap in our first year before we were acquired by Twilio.”

The processes around that, she says, “were a lot of fun and something I’m excited to do here at Intercom”.

While there’s no disclosable timeline yet, the company is currently “getting deeper into the acceleration of our growth and our revenue to be able to support that”, she says.

It’s not the first time that an Intercom senior executive has talked about a path to an IPO, with co-founder and chairman Eoghan McCabe having previously spoken about it to the Irish Independent in early 2020.

But with tech stocks currently white hot, this reaffirmation from the company’s newest senior executive could be an indicator of what to expect from Intercom in the next year.

Ms Fishman is the firm’s first chief revenue officer, describing the creation of her role as a sign that Intercom is “ready to take its sales motion” up from self-service and small firms to larger customers.

“When you look at the complexities and the sophistication that's needed to move from self-serve into mid-market and larger enterprises, it's a different sales motion,” she says. “That means everything from hiring a team that has that ability to know how to deal with those different complexities, to setting up the business processes and systems to scale and service those customers at that higher level.”

This, she adds, is something she specialises in.

We have more customers that are spending over $100,000 with us and we have increased our sales lead accounts and revenue by 60pc.

While Intercom’s sales and revenue are still growing healthily, with a 3pc rise in paying customers and a 23pc rise in average revenue per account, the most recently available Irish accounts for 2020 suggest that they may not be growing at quite the pace of 2019 and before. Although this is only one part of Intercom’s global business, does it rank as a concern?

“We actually are hitting our growth targets and we’re continuing to accelerate off that,” says Ms Fishman. “We have more customers that are spending over $100,000 with us and we have increased our sales lead accounts and revenue by 60pc.”

These figures, she says, should continue to grow “strongly” as the company focuses harder on enterprise accounts.

Meanwhile, Intercom is continuing to hire aggressively, with 100 open positions to add to the 600 it currently employs between its San Francisco, Dublin, Chicago, London and Sydney offices.

This is partly to populate one of the company’s biggest bets, a lease on a new 110,000-square-foot office block just off Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green.

But while that deal was put together in late 2019, the last year has seen a re-evaluation of the future of offices. Will Intercom follow firms like nearby Indeed, allowing permanent home working? Or is thinking more like Google and Apple, which want as many of their staff in an office as possible?

Ms Fishman suggests that it’s a little closer to the Google philosophy: offices are important.

“Collaboration can happen anywhere, but we still like the opportunity for people to come into an office and have that communication, learning and exchange of ideas,” she says. “And there’s also the quality of relationships, something we believe is critical at the foundation of any company. So our goal is definitely to go back into the offices when it's safe. We should also acknowledge the flexibility of new ways of working, though. The pandemic has shown us that we actually can get work done at home.”

Central: Intercom's new headquarters in Dublin will be the Cadenza building on Earlsfort Terrace. Image by GLF Facades.

Whatsapp Central: Intercom's new headquarters in Dublin will be the Cadenza building on Earlsfort Terrace. Image by GLF Facades.

As for San Francisco, where Intercom has its head office and where Ms Fishman lives, she says that it will “remain thriving”, despite pressures such as high rents and companies threatening to leave for other states.

Ms Fishman joins Intercom in a moment when tech companies, more widely, are increasingly caught up in socio-political issues.

Tech firms are increasingly expected to take leadership positions on major issues, from immigration and diversity debates to environmental and housing policies. This pressure comes at least as much from staff as from consumers or external activists.

Now that Intercom is a ‘unicorn’ firm, starting to reach scale in the market, how does it navigate contentious issues?

“It's not an easy balance,” says Ms Fishman. “From a leadership team perspective, we’ll always try and lead with compassion. It’s also an important thing to understand that there are diverse sets of views and opinions, attached to different belief systems. If we can approach things with curiosity and seek to understand rather than judging or condemning, it leads to a much more open communication.”

One key issue is diversity, with tech companies often accused of talking the talk but not walking the walk when it comes to hiring those from economically or ethnically unrepresented groups. At a recent company event, Ms Fishman and Intercom’s CEO, Karen Peacock, discussed some of the issues around this. But if this is an important issue for the company, how is Intercom itself performing? Two of its top executives – including the CEO – are female. But how is it doing with regard to, say, people of colour hired?

The firm says that it’s something that “requires constant education and focus” and that it is trying to tip the balance through hiring processes, but did not have any breakdown of diversity figures.

Ms Fishman has had a long, steady rise up through the ranks of several tech companies in the last 25 years, from Palm and EMC through to Twilio.

She did it with no college degree. In an industry obsessed with social networks, is the lack of a third-level degree a barrier?

“I think it's held me back more mentally than it ever has in my career per se,” she says. “You can control your attitude, your effort and your intention. Sometimes there can be the perception that if you're not following the standard route, or you're not checking all the boxes, that you might not be as capable. But I've found that hard work and a good attitude usually persevere through all of it.”

As for the immediate future of Intercom, she says she’s bullish.

“I'm here because of the opportunity,” she says. “I think that Intercom is just primed. We already have developed this great product. Now we have the opportunity to put a lot of infrastructure in place that's going to allow us to continue to grow.”