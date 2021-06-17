| 8.2°C Dublin

Glimpse offers an insight into how customers shop in-store with its use of smart new technology

The Dublin-based startup is attracting big retails chains including BWG and Woodie's

Glimpse co-founders Shane O&rsquo;Sullivan (left) and Oran Mulvey Expand

As people gradually return to shops, retailers are back to a familiar problem: how do they figure out what their customers’ in-store behaviour is?

Online, there are hundreds of systems to measure what website customers visit, what kind of customers they are, what they like, what they ignore, how often they return and everything in between.

But offline, it’s still a frustratingly imprecise art fuelled by marketing guesswork and proprietorial hunches.

