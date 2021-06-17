Glimpse offers an insight into how customers shop in-store with its use of smart new technology

As people gradually return to shops, retailers are back to a familiar problem: how do they figure out what their customers’ in-store behaviour is?

Online, there are hundreds of systems to measure what website customers visit, what kind of customers they are, what they like, what they ignore, how often they return and everything in between.

But offline, it’s still a frustratingly imprecise art fuelled by marketing guesswork and proprietorial hunches.

Into this quandary steps Glimpse, a Dublin-based startup that’s attracting big retail chains such as BWG and Woodie’s with its in-store technology.

Founded by former secondary school classmates Shane O’Sullivan and Oran Mulvey, the company says that it has come up with a way to give large and small shopkeepers much deeper intelligence about the make-up, habits and patterns of their physically-present customers.

“Over the past two or three years there have seen a lot of startups promising to deliver a Google Analytics for the brick-and-mortar world,” says co-founder Oran Mulvey.

“But they haven’t been able to deliver it, So we created a sensor that gives brick-and-mortar retailers the same level of shopper data as Google Analytics gives to eCommerce.”

It works using a small gadget with a camera sensor that’s placed inside the shop door. This uses artificial intelligence software to analyse customers’ behaviour, from their likely age and gender to how long they linger around certain products.

The system also recognises the unique ping from shoppers’ smartphones to test for frequency and loyalty.

Read More

Combined, this allows the retailer to track patterns between the tastes, preferences and choices of customers by age, gender and other signifiers. It also gives an idea of how often customers come back.

Glimpse says that this is all done anonymously and was designed within GDPR rules from the outset.

“The system doesn’t collect or store any images or profiles of people,” says Mr Mulvey.

The system appears to be winning significant customers. The retail giant BWG now uses it, as do Chadwicks and Woodie’s.

“The big market for us is FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) retail,” says Mr O’Sullivan. “But we’re also in shopping centres and also some airports. No-one who has trialled it has not signed on as a customer.”

What about privacy, though? Despite assurances that the system is designed to anonymous track shoppers, wouldn’t it be possible to construct de facto personally identifiable profiles if, say, a shop only had one or two people coming in regularly that matched a recorded customer profile ‘type’?

“GDPR was the number one aspect in our minds when we were building this,” says Mr Mulvey.

“Glimpse doesn’t collect any personally identifiable information at all. We don’t store photos and we don’t take videos. You cannot be identified by a sensor like this, even by repeat exposure. All we look out for is visual cues, such as that a 25-year-old male came in at a particular time. We don’t know whose device is coming back into the store. It’s all encrypted and it doesn’t relate back to an individual.”

He added that all of the analysis happens “locally on the device” and that “nothing” is saved or stored outside the shop. One of the company’s investors is Charles Bibby, the serial Irish entrepreneur who recently sold a homegrown retail tech firm – Pointy – to Google for over €100m.

Another investor is BWG’s chief information officer Chris Donnelly.

Glimpse is currently raising a new funding round, understood to be at around €2m.

“The goal now is to move more into the UK market,” says Mr O’Sullivan.