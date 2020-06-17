| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Getting smarter: Cubic Telecom seeks pole position as cars, drones and tractors learn to sense the world for themselves

 

Connection: Richard Springer says Cubic Telecom&rsquo;s technology can connect any mobile device from vehicles to tractors and drones Expand
Connection: Richard Springer says Cubic Telecom&rsquo;s technology can connect any mobile device from vehicles to tractors and drones Expand
Remotely-operated Tractor Expand
Connection: Richard Springer says Cubic Telecom&rsquo;s technology can connect any mobile device from vehicles to tractors and drones Expand
Connection: Richard Springer says Cubic Telecom&rsquo;s technology can connect any mobile device from vehicles to tractors and drones Expand
identiConnection: Richard Springer says Cubic Telecom&rsquo;s technology can connect any mobile device from vehicles to tractors and drones Expand

Close

Connection: Richard Springer says Cubic Telecom&rsquo;s technology can connect any mobile device from vehicles to tractors and drones

Connection: Richard Springer says Cubic Telecom’s technology can connect any mobile device from vehicles to tractors and drones

Connection: Richard Springer says Cubic Telecom&rsquo;s technology can connect any mobile device from vehicles to tractors and drones

Connection: Richard Springer says Cubic Telecom’s technology can connect any mobile device from vehicles to tractors and drones

Remotely-operated Tractor

Remotely-operated Tractor

Connection: Richard Springer says Cubic Telecom&rsquo;s technology can connect any mobile device from vehicles to tractors and drones

Connection: Richard Springer says Cubic Telecom’s technology can connect any mobile device from vehicles to tractors and drones

Connection: Richard Springer says Cubic Telecom&rsquo;s technology can connect any mobile device from vehicles to tractors and drones

Connection: Richard Springer says Cubic Telecom’s technology can connect any mobile device from vehicles to tractors and drones

Andres Poveda

identiConnection: Richard Springer says Cubic Telecom&rsquo;s technology can connect any mobile device from vehicles to tractors and drones

identiConnection: Richard Springer says Cubic Telecom’s technology can connect any mobile device from vehicles to tractors and drones

/

Connection: Richard Springer says Cubic Telecom’s technology can connect any mobile device from vehicles to tractors and drones

Shawn Pogatchnik

TECHNOLOGY by Cubic Telecom is in use in nearly three million smart vehicles today - and the Irish firm expects that to increase to 20 million within three years.

"The software in smart vehicles has 10 times more code than in mobile phones. This complexity will only increase as we move toward a world of autonomous vehicles," says Richard Springer, director of commercial strategy at the Sandyford-based firm.

"The next wave of developers won't be developing for smartphones," he says. "They'll be developing for vehicles, drones and tractors."