German Telefonica arm selects Huawei as 5G network provider despite US security criticisms
Telefonica Deutschland has picked Nokia of Finland and China's Huawei to build its 5G network, seeking to get work moving even though Germany has yet to finalise security rules governing equipment suppliers.
The decision by the unit of Spain's Telefonica comes amid heated debate in Germany over whether to heed US warnings that Huawei poses such a serious security threat that it should be excluded from critical network infrastructure.
Telefonica Deutschland also said it would cut its 2019 dividend by 37pc to prioritise network investments, following on the heels of similar cuts in payouts by competitors Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone.
Telefonica Deutschland, which operates under the O2 brand, is one of few European operators to have named Huawei as a 5G vendor, following first-mover Sunrise of Switzerland, whose Huawei-built 5G network went live earlier this year. Berlin wants to toughen up technical certification and scrutiny of a vendor's governance, while lawmakers are still considering whether to introduce additional parliamentary oversight. Calls for an outright Huawei ban have faded of late.
"We hope that this window of uncertainty will be as short as possible - we don't yet have certification for any of our vendors," Telefonica Deutschland CEO Markus Haas said.
Germany's other two mobile operators - Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone - are existing customers of Huawei but have yet to publicly confirm whether they will stick with the Shenzhen-based group.
Mr Haas hopes Nokia and Huawei will build the Telefonica Deutschland 5G radio access network on a 50-50 basis, but cautioned this would be subject to receiving certification in Germany.
Work should start in early 2020, and Telefonica Deutschland said it expected to have 5G up and running in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne and Frankfurt by the end of 2021. A year later, 30 cities could be covered.
Reuters
Indo Business