German Telefonica arm selects Huawei as 5G network provider despite US security criticisms

Telefonica Deutschland has picked Nokia of Finland and China's Huawei to build its 5G network, seeking to get work moving even though Germany has yet to finalise security rules governing equipment suppliers.

The decision by the unit of Spain's Telefonica comes amid heated debate in Germany over whether to heed US warnings that Huawei poses such a serious security threat that it should be excluded from critical network infrastructure.

Telefonica Deutschland also said it would cut its 2019 dividend by 37pc to prioritise network investments, following on the heels of similar cuts in payouts by competitors Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone.

Telefonica Deutschland, which operates under the O2 brand, is one of few European operators to have named Huawei as a 5G vendor, following first-mover Sunrise of Switzerland, whose Huawei-built 5G network went live earlier this year. Berlin wants to toughen up technical certification and scrutiny of a vendor's governance, while lawmakers are still considering whether to introduce additional parliamentary oversight. Calls for an outright Huawei ban have faded of late.

