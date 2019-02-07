Business Technology

Thursday 7 February 2019

German anti-trust watchdog clamps down on Facebook’s data gathering

Photo: Stock
Photo: Stock
Independent.ie Business Desk

Independent.ie Business Desk

Germany's antitrust watchdog today announced a crackdown on Facebook's data collection practices after ruling the world's largest social network abused its market dominance to gather information about users without their knowledge or consent.

Read more: Facebook at 15: Growth has been rapid, but birthday won't be without its controversies

Facebook said it would appeal the landmark ruling by the Federal Cartel Office, the culmination of a three-year probe, saying the watchdog underestimated the competition it faced and undermined Europe-wide privacy rules that took effect last year.

More to follow.

Reuters

Related Content

Also in Business