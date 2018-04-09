GDPR: 'Transparency has not been sufficient from Facebook' - Helen Dixon

Transparency on data usage at Facebook has not been sufficient, according to the Data Protection Commissioner, who says her office are supervising correcting measures at the tech giant following the Cambridge Analytica saga.

DPC Helen Dixon said the Cambridge Analytica case - which may have had big political impact - highlighted the issue Facebook's app developer platform up until 2014.

"The issue in the Cambridge Analytica case is that it has come to the attention of Facebook that Cambridge Analytica may have procured that data unlawfully from another third party and that it may have been used in terms of political influencing. "So these are all matters that are under investigation in terms of the assertions of political influencing by the information commissioner in the UK," Ms Dixon said.

"In the meantime we continue our oversight and our supervision of Facebook in terms of the corrective actions they're taking around this app developer platform and they've announced a series of corrective measures and actions they're taking and we're overseeing that actively everyday with them." Read more: GDPR: 'With 46 days to go, I feel in equal measure terrified and excited' – Helen Dixon

The DPC said that the feature on Facebook app developer platform allowed access to data of a friend of the user. Speaking to reporters at the INM DataSec conference at the RDS, Ms Dixon said that while there were settings available to users to prevent their data being accessed if a friend engaged with an app on the platform, it's unclear if many users were aware of this.

"Its necessary that they give transparent and clear information to users of their service, so that they understand the risks of their data being collected and the implications of the different control settings that are made to them," Ms Dixon said. "Transparency has not been sufficient to date and that's been clear. From Facebook and from many other companies and in all sectors," she added.

