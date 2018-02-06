GDPR is right around the corner: win tickets and learn how to future proof your business at Dublin Data Sec 2018

With three quarters of Irish businesses not ready for the imminent introduction of the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), now is the time to future proof your business.

GDPR is right around the corner

The new rules, due to take effect on May 25 of this year, come with potential fines of up to €20m, or 4pc of turnover, whichever is the largest amount, for serious infringements.

So whether you are an SME or in the charity space, April 9, 2018 is a date not to be missed as data protection and GDPR specialists come together at the Dublin Data Sec 2018 conference at the RDS. Click here to win tickets to the event Keynote speakers include Helen Dixon, the data protection commissioner for Ireland; Brian Honan, chief executive at BH Consulting; Helen Quinn, the GDPR executive at the Small Firms Association and Ardi Kolah, executive fellow and director of the GDPR Transition Programme at Henley Business School.

Discussion topics include employee rights and privacy in the workplace, the prevention of data breaches and data loss; data retention; accountability, implementation and response; with the spotlight on unified platforms, reporting, data analysis, and data management, for example centralising data in dashboards to facilitate compliance with the GDPR. Security applications are a focus against the backdrop of growth in cloud and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD). “All public, private and voluntary organisations of every size need to be familiar with the requirements around what information must be given to all individuals when their personal data is being collected, used and stored," said Ms Dixon, ahead of the event.

The results of a recent survey by McCann Fitzgerald and Mazars also showed that Irish businesses show "serious levels of difficulty for Irish businesses in complying" with the new regulation. Some 95pc of businesses say that meeting the compliance requirements of the GDPR will be "challenging or extremely challenging", an increase on sentiment last year.

Dublin Data Sec 2018 is supported by sponsors Microsoft, Irish-managed IT services provider Arkphire, global law firm Eversheds Sutherland and enterprise security solutions provider RedFlare. The event takes place on April 9 in the RDS Concert Hall. Dublin Data Sec 2018 is an Independent News & Media event, please visit www.independent.ie/datasec2018 for further information and ticket details.

