Garmin’s Fenix 6 Pro Solar is the fitness watch king, but solar adds little charge

There are smartwatches that do fitness and then there are specialist sports and fitness wearables. Garmin’s Fenix 6 Pro series is the ultimate example of the latter category, a superlative fitness watch that measures just about everything, throwing in some features that almost no rival offers.

This is a long-term review: I’ve had the Fenix 6 Pro Solar for four months and have worn it on and off. During this period, several new smartwatches have been launched and crossed my desk, including Apple’s Watch Series 6, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3, Fitbit’s Sense and others. All have their strengths. But ifI had to rely on one for fitness, this would be unquestionably be it.

If you're a runner, cyclist, swimmer or any variation thereof (triathlete, iron-man and so on), it generally defeats almost all-comers.

It’s waterproof, has multiple exercise and activity modes and also has a good sleep measurement tool.

It has a lot of special features for climbers and trekkers, too, including advanced breathing and pulse measurement, as well as an altimeter. New with the solar edition is an indoor climbing activity profile and a surfing activity profile.

Expand Close Solar panels surrounding the watch frame extend battery life by one to two days / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Solar panels surrounding the watch frame extend battery life by one to two days

This is also capable of giving you map guidance with a variety of pre-loaded skiing or golf maps available, as well as turn-by-turn guidance for some areas. It’s something that few rivals offer.

Garmin is a specialist in this sort of stuff and it’s reflected in the price.

I like the Fenix 6 Pro’s Solar 'always-on' 1.3-inch display, although it’s not a touchscreen. Instead, it relies on five physical buttons divided between each side. These guide you through a variety of menus and functions and, after a 7while, your muscle memory takes over.

Anyone coming from a general smartwatch will love some of the Fenix 6 Pro Solar’s other features. Garmin makes some of the only smartwatches where you can download Spotify tracks and play them offline on a run or a walk, without having my phone with me. (Apple’s Watch lets you do the same with Apple Music and Fitbit lets you do it with Deezer, but neither allow you to do it with Spotify, which is the most popular streaming service.)

Expand Close Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar gathering sunlight on a North Mayo beach / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar gathering sunlight on a North Mayo beach

But what about the solar element?

Ever since I got it, I’ve been trying to figure out whether the solar bit of it makes any difference.

I love the idea of the solar panels under the watch face and around the bezel: not only would this cost me marginally less in recharging power, but it means longer periods between having to plug it in and it’s a tiny environmental boost, too.

After several months using it, I’ve concluded that it really only makes a marginal impact. To put this in context — I happen to also own a non-solar Fenix 6 Pro, of the same size. It is virtually identical to the new solar model except for the solar element.

The comparative results indicate to me that I only really get an extra day compared to the non-solar version, or two days, tops. That might sound impressive — and it is welcome — but I tend to get 13 to 16 days per charge on the non-solar version, so this seems to be somewhere between a 5pc to 10pc battery boost.

(Garmin guides that you should get up to 24 days from the Fenix 6 Pro Solar, breaking that estimate down into ‘up to’ 21 days with no solar input and up to an additional three days with sunshine and daylight.)

Is this worth the €160 in the difference? It may be, especially for those who also like the idea of the additional indoor climbing or surfing activity profiles.

In the time I’ve been wearing it, we’ve had significant swings in the weather.

Expand Close Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar gathering sunlight on a North Mayo beach / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar gathering sunlight on a North Mayo beach

That has included sustained stretches of sunshine, for example. I’ve worn it sea-swimming. I’ve even sometimes left it on a window sill when working at home, to see if the available daylight (often sunlight) would boost the watch’s reserve.

As stated above, it does — but only slightly.

Solar power hasn’t yet gotten to the point where it can generate enough charge from a 1.3-inch screen to power some of the intensive thing that a smartwatch does. The Fenix 6 Pro Solar, like its non-solar Fenix 6 Pro equivalent does complex things like connect to wifi, use GPS and play music. The solar element, which lies under the glass and around the edge, can’t muster enough current on its own to power all of that.

I’ve alternated between using its battery-sucking GPS and much more casual usage such as mere step-counting and a bit of music playback.

Even still, of all the dedicated fitness and health watches I’ve reviewed in the last six months, this one is clearly the best (but also the easily the priciest). It’s light, powerful, has plenty of storage, a huge range of applications and has relatively excellent battery life.

Online Editors