GAN targets 'open goal' of $500m revenue as US opportunity booms

Dermot Smurfit’s GAN supplies internet gambling software to US casino operators such as those in Las Vegas

Dermot Smurfit Jnr, the chief executive of online gaming technology company GAN, has said he hopes the business can hit annual revenue of $500m within five-to-seven years.

The Nasdaq-listed company's CEO, which supplies internet gambling software principally to land-based US casino operators such as those in Las Vegas, was speaking to the Sunday Independent in a wide-ranging interview.

GAN, which currently has a valuation of around $850m, recently announced the completion of its €149.1m acquisition of betting company Coolbet.

Smurfit said he hoped GAN could grow its revenue and become a bigger player supplying the rapidly-growing US online gaming market. "The strategy is to roll out state by state," he said. "We think we have got an open goal towards $500m annual revenues within five-to-seven years."

Las Vegas GAN has got off to a good start with its strategy. Smurfit said the company is about to switch on its fourth US State, Michigan. It will also help Churchill Downs, a US racing and entertainment company, launch its online betting product. During the interview, Smurfit also spoke about advice he received from his family, which is behind paper and packaging giant Smurfit Kappa. He also spoke about his business relationship with Dermot Desmond, who helped Smurfit validate the opportunity he believed GAN represented to his family. "They were all super-cynical," he says. "'What do we know about online gambling, we are paper and packaging guys?'. "They all looked at me and said, 'Can you not find somebody who can validate this for us because we don't really believe you?' "It took Dermot Desmond to come in," he added. "He has made a lot of money out of his involvement in GAN. He has been super supportive."