| 2.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAN targets 'open goal' of $500m revenue as US opportunity booms

Dermot Smurfit&rsquo;s GAN supplies internet gambling software to US casino operators such as those in Las Vegas Expand

Close

Dermot Smurfit&rsquo;s GAN supplies internet gambling software to US casino operators such as those in Las Vegas

Dermot Smurfit’s GAN supplies internet gambling software to US casino operators such as those in Las Vegas

Dermot Smurfit’s GAN supplies internet gambling software to US casino operators such as those in Las Vegas

Sean Pollock Email

Dermot Smurfit Jnr, the chief executive of online gaming technology company GAN, has said he hopes the business can hit annual revenue of $500m within five-to-seven years.

The Nasdaq-listed company's CEO, which supplies internet gambling software principally to land-based US casino operators such as those in Las Vegas, was speaking to the Sunday Independent in a wide-ranging interview.

GAN, which currently has a valuation of around $850m, recently announced the completion of its €149.1m acquisition of betting company Coolbet.

Privacy