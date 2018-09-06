Fujifilm's new X-T3 camera is a potential Canon and Nikon killer

Fujifilm has launched a new high-end mirrorless camera, the X-T3, that looks set to pile serious pressure on Canon, Nikon and Sony.

The successor to Fujifilm’s highly successful X-T2 camera is a 26-megapixel cropped-frame (APS-C) model with significantly more power than its predecessor.

It is also priced more cheaply than the X-T2 was at launch, with a tag of €1,499.

The most notable upgrades are its new backside illuminated sensor, which improves its performance in low light, and its ability to shoot better video in 4K. It can also shoot more frames-per-second than the X-T2.

The camera now has a microphone port (for monitoring audio levels on video) and 10-bit processing. It also has two memory card slots, compared to just one for the newly-announced mirrorless full-frame cameras from Nikon and Canon.

But unlike Fujifilm’s flagship APS-C camera, the X-H1, the X-T3 does not include in-body image stabilisation (Ibis), which some of its rivals have. This means that it is unlikely to compete with Panasonic’s GH5 series for professional videography.

Fujifilm’s new camera is set to compete with a large number of new mirrorless cameras currently being launched onto the market, as the industry moves away from DSLRs to mirrorless models.

Yesterday, Canon released a ‘full frame’ mirrorless camera, the EOS R (€2,729 including adaptor). The ‘R’ model is a 30-megapixel camera that is significantly smaller than Canon’s existing full frame DSLR range.

It can use existing Canon lenses only with the use of an adaptor (€119), which Canon is also releasing.

Canon also launched four new ‘native’ lenses designed for the new EOS R system, which can be used without an adaptor. They are: a 35mm f1.8 (€599), 50mm f1.2 (€2,729), 24-105mm f4 (€1,319) and 28-70mm f2 (€3,549). All of the new lenses except the 35mm model are ‘L’ lenses, designed for professional use.

It has a flip-out touchscreen and over 5,000 autofocusing points. However, it only has one memory card slot.

Last week, Nikon launched two mirrorless full frame cameras, the Z6 (€2,399) and Z7 (€3,899).

Panasonic is rumoured to be preparing the announcement of a full frame mirrorless camera of its own at Photokina, the biennial camera industry trade show that will be held later this month.

The slew of new mirrorless cameras announced this month signal a fundamental change in the camera market, with traditional DSLR cameras now likely to enter a rapid decline. Sony’s full-frame mirrorless A7 series cameras outsold both Nikon and Canon in the UK and US over the last year. Mirrorless cameras are smaller, faster and quieter (capable of shooting silently) and are more flexible than traditional models.

The effect of all these new cameras (and camera systems) is that many existing models may see heavy discounting. Fuji has reduced its X-T2 camera to €1,100, some €600 cheaper than a few months ago. Canon recently reduced the price of its 6D Mark ii from €2,100 to €1,900, while in the US the company has reduced it to around €1,400.

