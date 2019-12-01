French authorities raid Adobe office over Irish tax claim

Adobe, a computer software developer, had its office in Paris raided by French tax officials looking for evidence the US company had dodged tax by shifting revenue to Ireland.

Adobe, a computer software developer, had its office in Paris raided by French tax officials looking for evidence the US company had dodged tax by shifting revenue to Ireland.

According to a recent court ruling, seen by Bloomberg Tax, France's tax authority sent officials to the Paris office on April 26, 2018, on suspicion Adobe had misled it on the level of revenue generated in France. A Paris judge tossed out the Adobe lawsuit, which claimed the raid on its office was illegal.

In response to questions from the Sunday Independent, Adobe said it continues to engage with French authorities on tax matters. "Adobe complies with the tax rules in all the countries around the world in which we do business," said a statement.

"We continue to co-operate and engage with the French tax administration on all relevant taxation matters which are ongoing."

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In