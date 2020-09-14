Former NBP executive's firm Fibrus edges out BT to win €180m broadband contract in the North

The company founded by a former director of the National Broadband Plan has won a UK state contract worth up to €180m to roll out high speed broadband in the North, according to sources close to the process.

Conal Henry’s firm, Fibrus, was competing directly with BT for the state-subsidised broadband contract in the North.

An official announcement on the deal has yet to be made.

Granahan McCourt, the company behind the Irish National Broadband Plan’s National Broadband Ireland, dropped out of the running for the contract in the North earlier this year.

A spokesperson for Fibrus declined to comment.

A spokesperson for BT Openreach said: “The Stratum tender process is still ongoing, so we can’t comment on that. However, our full fibre build continues, with the aim of reaching at least 525,000 premises by the end of March 2021 and we don’t plan to stop there.”

The state-subsidised deal, called 'Project Stratum', will see Fibrus extend high speed broadband to parts of the North left behind by commercial operators.

“The Project Stratum contract aims to improve broadband connectivity by extending Next Generation Access (NGA) broadband infrastructure to approximately 79,000 premises across Northern Ireland that cannot yet access NGA broadband services,” according to Northern Ireland’s Department for the Economy.

Mr Henry was a long-time executive in Enet, which became a central player in the consortium that went on to win the public tender for the National Broadband Plan. He left Enet in early 2018, subsequently founding Fibrus with Dominic Kearns last year.

Fibrus says it has a £100m (€114m) capital investment plan to cover 145,000 premises in Northern Ireland by 2024.

Earlier this year, Mr Henry sold a majority share in Fibrus to the British equity firm Infracapital for an undisclosed fee. Infracapital is a London-based equity firm that specialises in unlisted infrastructure companies. It has a portfolio of 53 investments across Europe, representing £6bn under management across six separate funds.

The news comes after Ireland’s NBP company chairman David McCourt said that the €3bn state-subsidised project may now be completed in five years rather than the seven years initially agreed under contract with the government.

The NBP aims to connect up to 540,000 rural homes and businesses to high-end fibre.

Under the existing terms of the NBP agreement, 115,000 rural premises are to be ‘passed’ by the fibre broadband network by the end of 2021, with between 70,000 to 100,000 premises connected for each of the five years after that.

Last week, the government said that Covid-related factors have not been pleaded to draw down any of the €480m contained in a “contingency fund” that makes up part of the €3bn National Broadband Plan contract.

