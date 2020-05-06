Former Enet executive sells broadband firm

A former director of the company charged with implementing the National Broadband Plan has sold his Northern Ireland fibre broadband startup to the British equity firm Infracapital for an undisclosed fee.

Conal Henry is the co-founder of Fibrus, which is currently building fibre-to-premises connections north of the Border. The company claims to have a £100m (€114m) capital investment plan to cover 145,000 premises in Northern Ireland by 2024.

Mr Henry was a long-time executive in Enet, which became a central player in the consortium that went on to win the public tender for the National Broadband Plan. He left Enet in early 2018, subsequently founding Fibrus with Dominic Kearns last year.

Infracapital is a London-based equity firm that specialises in unlisted infrastructure companies. It has a portfolio of 53 investments across Europe, representing £6bn under management across six separate funds.

"We are exceptionally proud to bring this investment to Northern Ireland," said Mr Henry.

"Alongside Infracapital, Fibrus now has the firepower to deliver, at scale and pace, our radical plan to transform the broadband landscape in the region. With this investment we will deliver the digital infrastructure that will transform our economy and our society. Fibrus is an organisation that is about being the best."

Infracapital's investment is its first in the North.

"The investment is indicative of the significant opportunity to build, deliver and operate essential greenfield infrastructure across Europe, where we are seeing a number of opportunities to deploy further funds in the coming months and years," said Andy Matthews, head of greenfield at Infracapital.

Irish Independent