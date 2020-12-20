Five things to watch out for in the tech tent next year

The streamers increase their dominance - and their prices

All signs point to a year when Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ will become an even bigger part of our lives. And most of them will raise their prices.

A combination of the pandemic, better broadband and bigger TVs spurred on the movie industry's migration to on-demand platforms like Netflix and Disney+ in 2020. Indeed, Disney went from zero to almost 100m subscribers in a matter of months - an astonishing feat, given that it has taken market leader Netflix almost a decade to build up its 196m subscriber base.

That means they're investing even more in original programming and movies for these platforms, with Netflix alone expected to pump between $15bn (€12bn) and $20bn into its own productions.

One side-effect of all of this is that streaming prices will inevitably rise. Netflix announced as much at the end of 2020, with €1 and €2 added to its most popular monthly plans. Many analysts believe it will increase prices again in 2021, as it doubles down on its strategy of centring its appeal around its own movies and TV shows as opposed to other studios' back catalogues.

If Netflix does this without losing subscribers - as it appears to be achieving - it will likely mean rivals such as Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ will do the same.

On the audio front, Spotify also hinted that monthly prices are about to go up, based on trials showing that customers are willing to pay more.

Despite Apple's huge infrastructural advantage with its iDevices, Spotify continues to hold its own, with 144m paying subscribers and 320m active users.

But this doesn't necessarily mean only US TV for our kids. Look out for the EU-wide law that kicks into effect in Ireland in a few months, requiring a minimum of 30pc 'European works' on the likes of Netflix and Disney+. (From a legal perspective, the relevance of this in Ireland is that Apple counts Ireland as its EU regulatory base for Apple TV+, setting up an interesting enforcement showdown over the 30pc quota with the Irish government or the regulator it appoints.)

2. Multiplex cinemas look doomed

The confluence of the pandemic and the rise of streaming on huge, budget-priced, ultra-high definition TVs will have one other likely side effect in 2021 - the mortal wounding of multiplex cinemas in Ireland.

This evokes passions among cinephiles, but it's hard to ignore the evidence. Cinemas, in their current widespread distribution and attendance, now look like something of an endangered species.

The reasons are multi-layered - but the dynamic toward home streaming for big-budget, first-release content is undeniable.

Disney, the entity that drives more cinema cash than any other, has made a clear pivot to prioritising its own Disney+ platform as much as cinema releases.

"I would not characterise it as a response to Covid," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said of the entertainment giant's major re-organisation. "I would say Covid accelerated the rate at which we made this transition, but this transition was going to happen anyway."

Ireland, in particular, is vulnerable to this trend. An Irish person goes to the pictures 3.3 times a year, over twice the European average. We also have more cinema screens (108) here per million residents than any other European country. Only France (91) and Norway (89) come close.

But we have also been signing up to platforms like Netflix at a rapid rate, with sources in Netflix suggesting it is approaching 1m subscriptions here. This is undeniably related to broadband penetration, which is finally mushrooming in Ireland.

Cinemas still have one thing, above all else that will keep many alive -- they're somewhere to physically go, whether on a date, an excursion with kids or simply an excuse to get away from your own four walls for a few hours. But the technological advantage over home entertainment is rapidly shrinking.

3. The first $100bn Irish-made tech company in 2021?

This looks like a good bet for Stripe in 2021, even if you won't literally be able to bet on the Collisons' success; the Limerick brothers again made clear in an interview with this reporter recently that they will not be taking the company public next year.

That said, Stripe has reportedly been in discussions to raise another huge funding round (likely around $1bn) that would value it at up to $100bn. The California-headquartered company, founded in 2010 by Patrick and John Collision, employs 300 engineers in its Dublin base and 3,000 people worldwide. In future, the company hopes to become the "universal translator for payments", company executives recently told me.

And the reason for no IPO? "We're still quite early in Stripe's journey," John Collison told me. "And when I say that, you might roll your eyes, given that we've been at this for 10 years. But in many regards we're still growing at startup-like rates and investing at startup-like rates. We're more in the helter-skelter expansion phase and will be, I think, continuing to operate in that mode for a few years."

4. Remote working is here to stay in Ireland, at least for 2021

Whatever the long term prospects, there's no question that home-working won't be completely ditched in 2021. Microsoft Ireland's research says half of us won't ever return full time to the office. And most of the big tech firms located in Ireland - employing tens of thousands of people - say that a proportion of staff will be allowed work from home forever, if they want to.

This now has all the hallmarks of an industry trend, which means it will be copied and pasted in other industries up to, and including, large public sector offices.

And it could have huge infrastructural ramifications beyond the ones we normally talk about, such as broadband and traffic.

It could mean a weaker post-Covid recovery for many service-sector firms (such as eateries) in city centres, if a chunk of workers stay home.

It may also mean that metropolitan areas become much younger, especially if the only ones working and living there are twenty-somethings looking to make friends, meet life partners and pursue rapid professional advancement while their older co-workers opt to stay at home in their larger suburban homes with their kids' school runs, book clubs and golf buddies.

5. After the NBP, a new Irish broadband challenge

Thought the National Broadband Problem had sorted all our connection woes? Think again.

There are some 100,000 homes in Ireland that don't qualify for NBP inclusion because their broadband registers a minimum speed of 30Mbs. Five years ago, that seemed enough to handle all activities. Today, we know that a busy family home creaks and strains if they're stuck on 30Mbs. Indeed, this is the number one complaint that TDs and councillors say they receive on the issue right now - neighbours are included in high speed 1,000Mbs fibre rollouts while their constituent has to make do with the broadband equivalent of a clapped out Honda 50, even though it's deemed sufficient under government rules.

One interesting thing to watch here is an EU decree that all homes should have access to at least 100Mbs by 2025.

That could spark some new intervention plan - a mini NBP, even - if the complaints currently being heard by TDs continue at their current rate.

Could 5G, fixed wireless or satellite services like Elon Musk's Starlink step in as a patch-up job? In theory, yes (although 5G won't be available in most areas for years) - but none of these will have the speed, consistency or capacity of the fibre cable that rural residents are seeing connected into their neighbour's home.