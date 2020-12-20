| 6°C Dublin

Five things to watch out for in the tech tent next year

Adrian Weckler

The Lin-Manuel Miranda musical Hamilton was released as a movie by Disney+ this year — and has been its most popular offering for 2020 Expand

The streamers increase their dominance - and their prices

All signs point to a year when Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ will become an even bigger part of our lives. And most of them will raise their prices.

A combination of the pandemic, better broadband and bigger TVs spurred on the movie industry's migration to on-demand platforms like Netflix and Disney+ in 2020. Indeed, Disney went from zero to almost 100m subscribers in a matter of months - an astonishing feat, given that it has taken market leader Netflix almost a decade to build up its 196m subscriber base.

