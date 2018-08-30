First tech look: Sony's latest flagship phone - the Xperia XZ3 - is a disappointment

Sony has launched what may be its last attempt at challenging Samsung, Apple and Huawei at the top of the smartphone pile.

Its new XZ3 handset has a top-notch, six-inch screen and curved glass around the side of the device, like Samsung’s high-end models.

But it’s still a disappointment.

Despite offering 4K HDR video recording and ‘full HD’ slow-motion at 960 frames per second, it only has a single 19-megapixel camera lens on its rear. That means there is no optical zoom or telephoto lens, unlike every other high-end smartphone on the market.

Even budget phones are now offering dual-lens capability, with HTC’s just-announced U12 Plus (€349) providing a wide and telephoto lens. Huawei’s current flagship device, the P20 Pro, has three separate cameras on the rear.

The phone’s upgraded features over its unremarkable XZ2 predecessor include a slightly bigger 6-inch screen, which is Oled instead of LCD. That’s means better colours and blacks.

But despite implementing curved glass that brings the display all the way to the side of the device (something Samsung first did four years ago), it still has a ‘chin’ and ‘forehead’ bezel. This compares to the all-screen devices currently being released by Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG and a host of other big phone manufacturers.

Sony is keen to tout some new user features that it attributes to artificial intelligence implementation, including a ‘side sense’ trigger that opens up a mini menu of frequently used apps and a ‘smart launch’ feature that turns the camera on if you hold the phone up horizontally in front of your face.

Under the hood, it has a powerful (but not superior to other flagship device) Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of Ram. There’s also 64GB of storage, which is now a bare minimum for a high-end smartphone.

Is this enough to make you consider this rather than a Samsung S9, Huawei P20 Pro or iPhone X?

It seems a tall order.

The XZ3 is expected to retail for €800 when it goes on sale next month.

