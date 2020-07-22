| 19.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

First look review: Asus ROG 3 smartphone beats rivals for screen technology

Adrian Weckler

Review: Asus ROG 3

Price: €829/€999

Rating: 4.5/5

Asus Rog 3 smartphone Expand

Close

Asus Rog 3 smartphone

Asus Rog 3 smartphone

Asus Rog 3 smartphone

WE’RE all used to iPhones and Samsung dominating the smartphone market.

But what if you want to have the absolute cutting edge in power and visual technology? In the desktop and laptop world, that space is often taken up by ‘gaming PCs’, with their massive graphics power and bleeding-edge resolution.

And that is exactly what is happening in the arena of smartphones, too. This week Asus unveiled its ROG 3 handset. It’s something of a rocket ship for raw power and, especially, screen technology.

Related Content

HP X360 Pavilion, €820 from Currys Gallery

Technology

Ask Adrian: A recommended laptop for five years use and the best virtual assistants for working from home

Question: I am looking to buy a laptop that will last at least four or five years. I am a primary school teacher and mainly use a laptop for Office Suite tasks, internet browsing and Netflix. I don't do anything substantial on the photo or video side of things. I was thinking about a 'two-in-one' laptop, but I'm wondering whether they're sufficiently durable. If they do last, then I would be interested. If a standard laptop is the best option, is it possible to get a slim laptop without sacrificing specifications or durability? I would appreciate any advice or recommendations you can give.