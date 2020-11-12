First impressions review: does the iPhone 12 Pro Max have a wow factor?

There are two main reasons to get the iPhone 12 Pro Max over the other 2020 iPhone models: its bigger, 6.7-inch screen size and a more advanced camera. A third one might be its slightly longer battery life.

So far, my impression of the phone -- which I’ve only been using fully for two days -- is that its large screen size is the more compelling immediate attraction for most potential buyers.

For context, I am what one might think of as the typical audience for a phone like this. I’ve always been a ‘large phone’ guy (from Samsung’s original Galaxy Note on) and I’m a huge, dedicated, nerdish camera user.

So in some ways, this could be my perfect handset. But will the camera prove to be as much of a difference over the smaller iPhone 12 models as it promises to be?

The honest answer is that I’m not yet sure. I’ve done some initial comparative testing and there is certainly a slight edge to the 12 Pro Max over its siblings. There’s a little more detail in ‘night mode’, for example, and there’s definitely more ‘bokeh’ (or depth of field) in shots. Low light shots are also very slightly clearer and cleaner on the 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro Max. Photo by Adrian Weckler.

iPhone 12 Pro Max. Photo by Adrian Weckler.

All of this is good to see and reflects the half-again-as-large sensor in the 12 Pro Max. Even still, it isn’t an eye-opening step-change over the 12 or the 12 Pro.

To be clear, I’ve yet to really put the phone through any video paces. This will be important because one of the premium, exclusive features on the 12 Pro Max is its sensor-shift stabilisation -- essentially a super-steady mechanism that smooths out any effects from your shaky hand or jitters when mounted on a bike or a car. In some ways, this is the 12 Pro Max’s most exciting feature for anyone who is really into photography or videography -- it promises high quality, usable footage in seconds, rather than a complicated, bulky gimbal setup.

As for its extended zoom (it can go to 2.5x rather than 2x on the 12 Pro or no zoom on the 12 and 12 mini), it’s definitely welcome but marginal. Its Lidar (also available on the 12 Pro but not on the 12 or 12 mini) helps autofocus and some measurement-sensitive apps, including augmented reality apps.

While I’m sorting out the finer points of the camera, there’s no question about the appeal of the larger screen. For me, it’s an instant hit. Because of its 6.7-inch (high-end Oled) display, this is the iPhone where you can access the most amount of information in the quickest period of time. A bonus is that the display material is now significantly more shatter-proof than previous iPhones (although it’s not any more scratch-proof).

Might it be ‘too’ big for some people? I don’t think it will be for anyone who regarded previous ‘Plus’ or ‘Max’ phones from Apple to be acceptable. For example, last year’s 6.5-inch 11 Pro Max is very marginally smaller in height and width, but it was thicker and almost exactly the same weight.

iPhone 12 Pro Max next to the smaller iPhone 12 Pro. Photo by Adrian Weckler

iPhone 12 Pro Max next to the smaller iPhone 12 Pro. Photo by Adrian Weckler

Indeed, for anyone coming from one of Apple’s older ‘Plus’ models (6, 7 or 8), the 12 Pro Max is almost exactly the same length and width (although it’s a fair bit heavier).

So when it comes to your pocket, your bag or your jacket, there won’t be much difference.

There’s about the same stretch for your thumb, too. This is not a phone that can comfortably be used one-handed, unless you’re Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. I’m already feeling that familiar ache at the base of my thumb from straining to reach up to the top of the display.

The display is a lovely, very bright Oled (or ‘Super Retina XDR’ in Apple’s parlance) screen that looks and feels great. There is some grumbling about it having a ‘slower’ refresh rate of 60hz than Android rivals, but it still moves very fluently. One advantage of 60hz is that it doesn’t draw as much on battery life as 90hz or 120hz displays.

Speaking of battery, so far it’s generally very good. I finished both full days with between 20pc and 25pc of power left. That has included camera testing, social media, email, Google and some video. The battery in the 12 Pro Max is slightly smaller than that in the 11 Pro Max, but Apple usually compensates with power efficiencies from its updated processor (in this case, the new A14 Bionic). I’ll know a little more about battery life in a few days for my full review.

In terms of the phone’s engine, this is -- as you’d expert -- a blazingly zippy phone. I’ve written at length about the A14 Bionic processor in my iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro reviews, so if you want to know more about it, you’ll find information there.

iPhone 12 Pro Max next to the smaller iPhone 12 Pro. Phot by Adrian Weckler

iPhone 12 Pro Max next to the smaller iPhone 12 Pro. Phot by Adrian Weckler

This is, of course, a 5G-compatible phone, too. The model we get in Europe doesn’t have the rectangular window on the side of the device that you might have seen in some US coverage of the iPhone 12 models. This is because we don’t have ‘millimetre wave’ 5G here. What we do have is a fairly sparse, patchy network -- with all three main operators building out some coverage -- so far. I’ve written at length about 5G availability and coverage in Ireland, but for now, unless you literally live within a few hundred yards of a mast and are gaming intensively,, you won’t notice it much.

As I wrote about the 12 and the 12 Pro, one of the most understated selling points of this is its physical redesign. Reimagining the iPhone in the flat-sided aesthetic that represented the iPhone 4 and 5 models has been broadly welcomed and 12 Pro Max reminds you of why. The flat, steel sides are visually stunning. Yes, you’ll probably put a case on it, but it’s still worth pointing out: people like nice-looking things.

One small perk to that flat-sided design is that this is the first iPhone that you can stand up, by itself, for FaceTime or Zoom calls. It’s a little tougher with the 12 Pro Max, because of its extra weight, but I’ve done it several times.

I’ll have a final review of the iPhone 12 Pro Max -- with more to report on the camera, in particular -- in about a week.

It comes in a choice of four different colours: graphite, silver, gold and ‘pacific’ blue. It costs €1,258 for 128GB of storage, €1,376 for 256GB and €1,602 for 512GB.

